We have a Front Office that continues doing its "due diligence" and posters go into a downward spiral as if they haven't seen a competent Front Office" before. - LOL



What did you think it was going to look like.



Maybe it was a good idea that we have some flexibility in our OL depth to help us deal with injuries. Getting a reasonable vet to sign on within less than a week of getting some apparent "short term" injuries was a reasonable expectation to have of a Front Office.



When you say you are not ready to panic yet, it tells me you are three steps into that kind of hysteria.

Get someone to throw a glass of ice-cold water in your face so you have enough time to recover and enjoy the upcoming game with the Ravens.



A game I anticipate we will win - LOL