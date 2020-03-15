Free agency Christmas wish list

"FitzMagic"

Its like Xmass, who do you want? With all of this coin I don't expect to get a few studs but I would like one or two difference makers. I hope we get at least one certifiable stud for the OL and a one or two more "good" gets. We shouldn't have to look to the draft to plug all those holes.

OL - Conklin or Thuney. Plus one or two more Karas types.
CB - Ryan. At 29 a little older but knows Flores and maybe he transitions to S in a few years.
DE - At least one edge, splurging here would not hurt my feelings. Not much in the draft. Trade for Judan or Jags DE. Van Noy is so so but would not kill us.
DT - Shelton? I would not mind a guy here for the rotation or push the other guys out wide.

I want a fresh legged RB in the draft, QB, S, OL, Edge. What do you say?
 
Swollcolb

Graham Glasglow, Connor McGovern, Logan Ryan, Markus Golden, and Melvin Gordon (If he’s crazy expensive Jordan Howard instead). I think going after 5 of the tier 2 FAs as opposed to 2 of the real big fish will be a better approach in FA.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Swollcolb said:
Graham Glasglow, Connor McGovern, Logan Ryan, Markus Golden, and Melvin Gordon (If he’s crazy expensive Jordan Howard instead). I think going after 5 of the tier 2 FAs as opposed to 2 of the real big fish will be a better approach in FA.
This is a really good list. If Miami can't get Thuney, I think Glasglow and McGovern is a nice start toward fixing the offensive line. Flores would love to add Ryan.

My sense is Gordon will want too much money. I'd actually look to bring back Gore and then draft a running back fairly high. I know that's probably a minority opinion, but Swift, Taylor or Dobbins could make a huge impact on this team.
 
Conklin and Thuney.

We're talking 25 and 27 years old. That's not patch work. Those are young guys that can give you 5 years easy.

Give me those 2 and I don't care what else comes with it. I'd be ecstatic.
 
Two oline starters would be beautiful, especially if one is a tackle. Beyond that add some play makers for the defense. Draft a RB, there's some future stars there.
 
I think our top FA priority should be to fix the OL as much as we can and then add starter quality players at a few other spots

Thuney is my absolute top target.

Next, I’d like Ted Karras at center. He’s been alright and shouldn’t cost a ton. Would fit right in with having thuney.

I’d like to add Glasgow too, ideally as a RG and not center. Have heard of McGovern too but don’t know as much about him

Bring in 2-3 OL and I’d be happy.

Sign Logan Ryan / cut McCain. He’s a slot cb, not a safety. But Ryan is a waaay better player and could play on the boundary in a pinch. Probably look for a boundary cb in the draft

Safety options ... really wanted Simmons but got the tag, Harris will get paid a lot too. Maybe a guy like Tre Boston or Ward from the 49ers?

Like what SF said about Gore. He’ll play for cheap to be here, maybe move into a coaching role eventually. Draft a young rb over paying someone like Gordon

I’d look for a veteran DL... pierce? Idk, but not a fan of a huge deal on any of these guys

Van Noy and Schobert are both interesting

Gimme a few of these names and I’ll be happy
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
This is a really good list. If Miami can't get Thuney, I think Glasglow and McGovern is a nice start toward fixing the offensive line. Flores would love to add Ryan.

My sense is Gordon will want too much money. I'd actually look to bring back Gore and then draft a running back fairly high. I know that's probably a minority opinion, but Swift, Taylor or Dobbins could make a huge impact on this team.
Dobbins is an absolute monster- MONSTER.

And I'd have a 50 year old Gore come back to us. The guy falls forward for 3 yards. He's a work horse and would be a great vet to go with the RB we'll be drafting. And we will be drafting one.
 
I would love to have one of the stud RB's in the draft. Our line will be much better and your right any of the three would be the best back we have had since Ricky. I don't see how Gordon gets more than 8 mil. a yr. That is not terrible.
 
