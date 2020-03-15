Free agency Christmas wish list

I think our top FA priority should be to fix the OL as much as we can and then add starter quality players at a few other spots



Thuney is my absolute top target.



Next, I’d like Ted Karras at center. He’s been alright and shouldn’t cost a ton. Would fit right in with having thuney.



I’d like to add Glasgow too, ideally as a RG and not center. Have heard of McGovern too but don’t know as much about him



Bring in 2-3 OL and I’d be happy.



Sign Logan Ryan / cut McCain. He’s a slot cb, not a safety. But Ryan is a waaay better player and could play on the boundary in a pinch. Probably look for a boundary cb in the draft



Safety options ... really wanted Simmons but got the tag, Harris will get paid a lot too. Maybe a guy like Tre Boston or Ward from the 49ers?



Like what SF said about Gore. He’ll play for cheap to be here, maybe move into a coaching role eventually. Draft a young rb over paying someone like Gordon



I’d look for a veteran DL... pierce? Idk, but not a fan of a huge deal on any of these guys



Van Noy and Schobert are both interesting



Gimme a few of these names and I’ll be happy