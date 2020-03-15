Free agency Christmas wish list

"FitzMagic"
Its like Xmass, who do you want? With all of this coin I don't expect to get a few studs but I would like one or two difference makers. I hope we get at least one certifiable stud for the OL and a one or two more "good" gets. We shouldn't have to look to the draft to plug all those holes.
OL - Conklin or Thuney. Plus one or two more Karas types.
CB - Ryan. At 29 a little older but knows Flores and maybe he transitions to S in a few years.
DE - At least one edge, splurging here would not hurt my feelings. Not much in the draft. Trade for Judan or Jags DE. Van Noy is so so but would not kill us.
DT - Shelton? I would not mind a guy here for the rotation or push the other guys out wide.
I want a fresh legged RB in the draft, QB, S, OL, Edge. What do you say?
