Free Agency Day 2

zodiak said: I'm thinking whatever happens the rest of FA signing or acquiring a C seems to be priority?



The idea of a rookie starting at C is a big challenge, however this FO doesn't seem to panic and it appears they dont move off their strategy.



I have been slightly disappointed with the direction that they have gone in FA this year, though I understand they have a value on the positions they want to address and again they wont deviate from their plan.



Let's see what today brings....if anything at all. Click to expand...

That's fair. I think the fans that outrage that we "didn't get this guy" or "why can't we get that guy" have to realize that there are 31 other teams out there competing for talent. A lot of things have to connect to get a player so just because you have a need and a nice beach city doesn't mean it works out. Fans cry foul when they overpay for a player and now cry the same when it seems they get outbid. Right now, I look at the positives of getting a back-up QB, interior D-lineman and slot corner at the prices they paid. I'm also intrigued by this WR they signed yesterday, who had basically four 100 yard receiving games in the second half of the 2018 season. He obviously has some ability and a lot of speed. Those are great value acquisitions and put them in position to still land one or two higher-end players. There's tons of solid players still available, let's see it play out.