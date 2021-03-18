 Free Agency Day 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Free Agency Day 2

Z

zodiak

Starter
Joined
Dec 20, 2004
Messages
945
Reaction score
77
I'm thinking whatever happens the rest of FA signing or acquiring a C seems to be priority?

The idea of a rookie starting at C is a big challenge, however this FO doesn't seem to panic and it appears they dont move off their strategy.

I have been slightly disappointed with the direction that they have gone in FA this year, though I understand they have a value on the positions they want to address and again they wont deviate from their plan.

Let's see what today brings....if anything at all.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
2,394
Reaction score
1,874
Location
Ottawa, Canada
zodiak said:
I'm thinking whatever happens the rest of FA signing or acquiring a C seems to be priority?

The idea of a rookie starting at C is a big challenge, however this FO doesn't seem to panic and it appears they dont move off their strategy.

I have been slightly disappointed with the direction that they have gone in FA this year, though I understand they have a value on the positions they want to address and again they wont deviate from their plan.

Let's see what today brings....if anything at all.
Click to expand...
That's fair. I think the fans that outrage that we "didn't get this guy" or "why can't we get that guy" have to realize that there are 31 other teams out there competing for talent. A lot of things have to connect to get a player so just because you have a need and a nice beach city doesn't mean it works out. Fans cry foul when they overpay for a player and now cry the same when it seems they get outbid. Right now, I look at the positives of getting a back-up QB, interior D-lineman and slot corner at the prices they paid. I'm also intrigued by this WR they signed yesterday, who had basically four 100 yard receiving games in the second half of the 2018 season. He obviously has some ability and a lot of speed. Those are great value acquisitions and put them in position to still land one or two higher-end players. There's tons of solid players still available, let's see it play out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom