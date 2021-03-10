 Free Agency/ Draft idea | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Free Agency/ Draft idea

D

dunbar1352

Scout Team
Jan 11, 2013
103
26
Miami signs Golladay and A.Jones. Trades down with the Eagles (so they can get a WR or Pitts) we get #6, Ertz and a second,maybe something next year. We draft Parsons at #6 and best Edge at #18 or trade up a couple spots from #18 with our new acquired draft capital to get the Edge they really want. Defense and offense all upgraded by the end of the first round and the rest of draft BPA? We can actually do this money wise and draft wise and I think our team would be ready to make a deep run in the playoffs
 
T

TheRevoltingBlob

Club Member
Apr 11, 2020
578
1,364
35
Florida
Ertz is on the downside of his career and was bad when he played last year. Even before he got injured. Not interested.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Club Member
Mar 5, 2004
2,305
1,782
Ottawa, Canada
Well, if the Eagles are trading up, it's to draft a QB, not a WR IMHO. They're not in a position to trade up for that luxury.

I'm not warm and fuzzy on Galloday but I get it, he's a very good player. His cost, age and style of player make me leery. Surprisingly, I am warm and fuzzy on Jones at the right price. His lack of heavy use in Green Bay should make him viable for the next three years.

I think Miami can do a lot better than that in a trade-down to be honest. Ertz is 30 and carries a huge cap hit. They trade down to get a first next year and a second this year. That should be the starting point. If they don't get that and they still make a trade-down they must really see a lot of players in the top 8 or so indifferently. I'm guessing that's not the case but either way at some point the compensation outweighs the separation you see between available players.

I'm not against Parsons but I am against not addressing the offense in the first two rounds. That first pick has to be a "hit" and an impact player. I think Parsons is that. I think Pitts is that. The danger can be to try too hard to fill every hole this offseason. I think the best approach is to look at the next two years collectively. That's why I favour a trade-down to get another first next year and a second this year. That ammo could really propel this team.

Lots of options for sure and rumours to come. After next week, there should be some more clarity on possible draft targets, especially if they sign Aaron Jones.
 
D

dunbar1352

Scout Team
Jan 11, 2013
103
26
Ertz was a throw in and would be a good security blanket for Tua for one or two years. I like in Philly so I tend to watch every game. That whole team was a dumpster fire last year. O-line was a big issue. Our coaches like 2 TE sets. Ertz is only 30 so I do think we can get at least 2 good years from him and his contact is for 8.5 million for 2021 which is not bad for a solid TE considering Kittle(highest paid TE) is getting 16 million next season. Idk doesn't seem like that big a risk. Also injuries should have been expected last year with no off-season. A solid TE makes the QBs job a little easier and I do believe Ertz can still be a solid TE
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
Club Member
Oct 13, 2004
41,333
6,416
Northern Virginia
Won’t happen but:

Sign Galloday, Jones, Linsey

Trade down from 3 to either PHI, CAR, or DEN. Acquire an additional 2022 1, 2021 2 and 2021 3.

Draft a WR, LB, DE, and then BPA the rest of the way. Don’t sign Jones? Draft Harris, Etienne, or Williams out of UNC.
 
D

dunbar1352

Scout Team
Jan 11, 2013
103
26
Whitedolphin54 said:
I'd rather trade for draft picks TBH
Well we will get draft picks Ertz would be a throw in, I doubt moving down a couple of spots we get us a first next year but I could be wrong but we could get the Eagles 2nd this year and possibly next year with Ertz. Moving down to six and getting 2 second rounders and Ertz is not a bad trade at all. What do you think Ertz is worth? I'd say a 4th or 5th. We wouldn't find anyone better than Ertz in the 4th or 5th round. So basically #6, 2 seconds, and Ertz for #3 in my opinion is a good trade
 
D

dunbar1352

Scout Team
Jan 11, 2013
103
26
DuderinoN703 said:
Won’t happen but:

Sign Galloday, Jones, Linsey

Trade down from 3 to either PHI, CAR, or DEN. Acquire an additional 2022 1, 2021 2 and 2021 3.

Draft a WR, LB, DE, and then BPA the rest of the way. Don’t sign Jones? Draft Harris, Etienne, or Williams out of UNC.
I do like this scenario
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Apr 17, 2003
38,662
54,326
Kissimmee,FL
Andyman said:
Well, if the Eagles are trading up, it's to draft a QB, not a WR IMHO. They're not in a position to trade up for that luxury.

I'm not warm and fuzzy on Galloday but I get it, he's a very good player. His cost, age and style of player make me leery. Surprisingly, I am warm and fuzzy on Jones at the right price. His lack of heavy use in Green Bay should make him viable for the next three years.

I think Miami can do a lot better than that in a trade-down to be honest. Ertz is 30 and carries a huge cap hit. They trade down to get a first next year and a second this year. That should be the starting point. If they don't get that and they still make a trade-down they must really see a lot of players in the top 8 or so indifferently. I'm guessing that's not the case but either way at some point the compensation outweighs the separation you see between available players.

I'm not against Parsons but I am against not addressing the offense in the first two rounds. That first pick has to be a "hit" and an impact player. I think Parsons is that. I think Pitts is that. The danger can be to try too hard to fill every hole this offseason. I think the best approach is to look at the next two years collectively. That's why I favour a trade-down to get another first next year and a second this year. That ammo could really propel this team.

Lots of options for sure and rumours to come. After next week, there should be some more clarity on possible draft targets, especially if they sign Aaron Jones.
Pretty close to how I feel other than I don't want to spend on a free agent RB. I'd rather draft one and Harris, William and ETN are my top 3 in that order. I agree if philly moves up is for a QB but I don't see them moving up. they're more than 26mill over the cap so they need to keep their picks to have as many players on rookie deals as possible.

If we trade down it'll be with Carolina imo and we should get their 2nd this year plus 1st in 2022.
 
D

dunbar1352

Scout Team
Jan 11, 2013
103
26
I must say I do appreciate the none hate, I didn't post for awhile because if i had an opinion and someone didn't agree with it they acted like you were speaking ill of their mother. I like this discussion and even if someone didn't agree they gave their opinion in a respectful manner
 
