Free Agency/ Draft idea

Well, if the Eagles are trading up, it's to draft a QB, not a WR IMHO. They're not in a position to trade up for that luxury.



I'm not warm and fuzzy on Galloday but I get it, he's a very good player. His cost, age and style of player make me leery. Surprisingly, I am warm and fuzzy on Jones at the right price. His lack of heavy use in Green Bay should make him viable for the next three years.



I think Miami can do a lot better than that in a trade-down to be honest. Ertz is 30 and carries a huge cap hit. They trade down to get a first next year and a second this year. That should be the starting point. If they don't get that and they still make a trade-down they must really see a lot of players in the top 8 or so indifferently. I'm guessing that's not the case but either way at some point the compensation outweighs the separation you see between available players.



I'm not against Parsons but I am against not addressing the offense in the first two rounds. That first pick has to be a "hit" and an impact player. I think Parsons is that. I think Pitts is that. The danger can be to try too hard to fill every hole this offseason. I think the best approach is to look at the next two years collectively. That's why I favour a trade-down to get another first next year and a second this year. That ammo could really propel this team.



Lots of options for sure and rumours to come. After next week, there should be some more clarity on possible draft targets, especially if they sign Aaron Jones.