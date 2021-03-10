Free Agency/ Draft idea

dunbar1352
Jan 11, 2013
103
26
Miami signs Golladay and A.Jones. Trades down with the Eagles (so they can get a WR or Pitts) we get #6, Ertz and a second,maybe something next year. We draft Parsons at #6 and best Edge at #18 or trade up a couple spots from #18 with our new acquired draft capital to get the Edge they really want. Defense and offense all upgraded by the end of the first round and the rest of draft BPA? We can actually do this money wise and draft wise and I think our team would be ready to make a deep run in the playoffs