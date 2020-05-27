Free Agents signed this year

OmegaPhinsFan
I only researched Van Noy's deal, but Miami was a lot more clever on this deal when you dive into the numbers. I wonder if it was like this for the others?
If Van Noy is on the team on day 5 of the 2021 season, his base salary is $12.5M. If they decide to cut him in 2022 at age 31, we have cap savings of $22M and a dead cap hit of $4M. He signed a $51M deal, but only $10M was guaranteed. Even thought it seems we went on a shopping spree this offseason, Miami is still placing themselves in a very flexible position it seems.
edit - Having more fun with numbers, as for Byron Jones, $35M is guaranteed over 3 years. at age 31 we can cut him in 2023, save $26M in the cap and have a $6M dead cap hit. He never sniffs $82M
