Free Agents signed this year

OmegaPhinsFan

I only researched Van Noy's deal, but Miami was a lot more clever on this deal when you dive into the numbers. I wonder if it was like this for the others?
If Van Noy is on the team on day 5 of the 2021 season, his base salary is $12.5M. If they decide to cut him in 2022 at age 31, we have cap savings of $22M and a dead cap hit of $4M. He signed a $51M deal, but only $10M was guaranteed. Even thought it seems we went on a shopping spree this offseason, Miami is still placing themselves in a very flexible position it seems.

edit - Having more fun with numbers, as for Byron Jones, $35M is guaranteed over 3 years. at age 31 we can cut him in 2023, save $26M in the cap and have a $6M dead cap hit. He never sniffs $82M
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

They still need to live up to their contracts.

After the Finheaven echo chamber during the Wallace years, I will not be easy on any FA in Davie. Wilson is exhibit A. Van Noy will follow if he doesnt put up consistent numbers.
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Finfan83nj said:
Van Noy signed a 4 year contract. Byron jones a 5 years contract. I think after first two years on Jones deal the dolphins take a small hit if they want to move on. It was front loaded.
yes sorry I wasn't clear. after 2 and 3 years, the deals are very cap friendly if we cut them
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

dolfan91

dolfan91

The proverbial problem with past regimes was restructuring contracts to save in the short term, but hurt the long term outlook and cap numbers. They always looked to restructure instead of cutting the dead weight. Tannenbaum was guilty on all charges.

After Aponte left, the cap seemed doomed. Fast forward to 2019 and everything seems headed in the right direction. Grier has gutted and looks to have rebuilt in a more financially sustainable manner. I think it's an impressive job done with forward thinking.
 
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

It remains to be seen if they can be disciplined but at least so far most of what they've done makes financial sense. I thought they would hold off for another year before making any splashy signings and stick with the Flowers/Van Noy type two year deals. I guess Flores thought Jones was worth it.

The Grant and Parker deals were a little frightening and I could easily see Grant being the first write-off of this management group.

It'll be interesting to see if there is another free agent splurge next offseason or if this was it. If they go for a repeat they'll have a frightening amount of cap space tied up in 5-6 players.
 
F

"FitzMagic"

Ferretsquig said:
It remains to be seen if they can be disciplined but at least so far most of what they've done makes financial sense. I thought they would hold off for another year before making any splashy signings and stick with the Flowers/Van Noy type two year deals. I guess Flores thought Jones was worth it.

The Grant and Parker deals were a little frightening and I could easily see Grant being the first write-off of this management group.

It'll be interesting to see if there is another free agent splurge next offseason or if this was it. If they go for a repeat they'll have a frightening amount of cap space tied up in 5-6 players.
I agree with most of this but at the moment Parker is a steal not frightening. But consistency will be key.
 
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

"FitzMagic" said:
I agree with most of this but at the moment Parker is a steal not frightening. But consistency will be key.
The way Parker's career has gone so far it would surprise very few if he ends up getting cut after this season. And if that is the case it was a bad deal and will cost the team.

I get that he ended the season playing as well as anyone and if we project that forward this team has a legit number one for pennies on the dollar. I'm rooting for the man and would like nothing more than to see him and Williams dominate. At the same time you cannot ignore the history of injuries and inconsistency. If he goes back to being the 2018 version of Parker that couldn't get on the field and did little when he was there then I have a hard time seeing him on this team in 2021.
 
