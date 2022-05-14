 French finfan here needing help for my first home game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

French finfan here needing help for my first home game

Hello guy

I have buy yesterday my ticket for Dolphins/Texans game, ……I am so happy this will be our first home game with my wife
(We had seen Dolphins/raiders in London too)

I need your help about 3 questions

1/ I have buy my tickets on Ticketmaster.com but this is the first time I use this website and now my tickets are in my Apple Phone Wallet..,,. Does I need to make another thing or simply coming to the stadium with my phone to entry to the game ? And does I need a network connection on my phone or wallet apple is the only must ?

2/ could you give me a safe link for buying a parking car place to park my rental car near to the stadium please……and does a reservation is a must or not if I came soon the Sunday morning + does it s possible to make a reservation for parking place now for the date of the game ?

3/ does there are Dolphins/Hurricanes merchandising shop at the stadium ?

Thanks to be helpful and sorry for my poor English but it s not an easy task to plan Dolphins home game from here in France 😉
 
it's about 3 o'clock in the morning here, so you will likely get some responses tomorrow!

bonne chance!
 
