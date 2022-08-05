Friday 8.5 Open Practice Tweets HERE!!! NO ROSS TALK EDITION

Fin-Loco
Well, we got our whistle wet with something close to NFL football last night. Today, it's padded public practice. Tua has been looking very good so far with us scoring almost at will against one of the best defenses in the league. I think many of us were very impressed when that trend continued without Cheetah out there on Wednesday. The rookie WRs are starting to light up and Ez E looks (at this point) like a shoe in for WR #4 and Braylon is looking quite possibly at #5. Hoping to see Armstead out there today and have the massive difference he makes highlight to the coaching staff how much work the rest of the line has to do. Armstead will probably miss games. The line needs to look good without him and superior with him. Right now, it looks suspect without him.
I found an opportunity for PW. I nailed it to a bus ticket to Dallas.
As always, if you're out there at practice (you lucky hooky playing bastard) let us know what you saw! @Hoot was there the other day and @djphinfan is supposed to be there today and many others! Thanks for sharing fellas!
No Ross tweets or posts please. Save that junk for the mega thread.
