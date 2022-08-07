 Friday Practice Takeaways | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Friday Practice Takeaways

K

KingHydra

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
3,643
Reaction score
8,375
Location
West Palm Beach
Kind of slow for the largest part.
My key points:

1. Tyreek Hill is an absolute freak of nature. Never in my life have I seen anyone even remotely play like him. I felt like I was watching an alien. He gets so low in his turns and the power and burst out of his turns is mind-blowing.
2. Connor Williams at Center is the biggest travesty. Many high snaps. Please god, trade for a Center.
3. Skylar Thompson looks better than Bridgewater in every way. And I'm a Teddy fan.
4. Chase Edmonds is a beast. Gaskin and Ahmed will not make this team. Mostert ran one play for 12+ yards. FYI: Mostert is currently the fastest RB in the league
5. Our defensive front is disgusting. They had at least 5 sacks and they blew up anything outside not involving Waddle.
6. Van Ginkle had the Orange Jersey. Great sign.
7. Tua, started slow but he had some amazing throws. He threw 2 TDs to Hill. Also a high snap that Tua grabbed and instantly released for a 15 yard gain up the middle in insane traffic. Also Tua threw a dime to Hill on the sidelines that was pure perfection.
Below are a couple pics. We got Hill and Holland sigs.
The female is my best friend's wife. The other pic my boy John.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_2022-08-05-12-21-47-405.jpg
    IMG_2022-08-05-12-21-47-405.jpg
    86.7 KB · Views: 6
  • IMG_2022-08-05-12-21-46-070.jpg
    IMG_2022-08-05-12-21-46-070.jpg
    79.4 KB · Views: 6
  • IMG_2022-08-05-12-21-15-696.jpg
    IMG_2022-08-05-12-21-15-696.jpg
    71.4 KB · Views: 6
  • IMG_2022-08-05-12-21-11-296.jpg
    IMG_2022-08-05-12-21-11-296.jpg
    106.8 KB · Views: 6
Last edited:
K

KingHydra

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
3,643
Reaction score
8,375
Location
West Palm Beach
I want to add that Tua looks fast and sharp in the pocket. Tua's shoulder shakes and movement is impressive.
Bridgewater seemed like he was in slow-motion in compare.
Skylar Thompson is a fearless Gunslinger that made plays and great calm in the pocket.
 
K

KingHydra

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
3,643
Reaction score
8,375
Location
West Palm Beach
Edmonds def had that Bellcow vibe. Sadly, when they ran plays with Gaskin and Ahmed stuff went downhill quick. Our D looks disgusting. One play they tried a pitch outside but our D annihilated it sending Ingold flying. Teams are not gonna be able to go outside vs us with the run.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
18,840
Reaction score
42,089
KingHydra said:
Edmonds def had that Bellcow vibe. Sadly, when they ran plays with Gaskin and Ahmed stuff went downhill quick. Our D looks disgusting. One play they tried a pitch outside but our D annihilated it sending Ingold flying. Teams are not gonna be able to go outside vs us with the run.
Click to expand...
What was your early impression of Doaksy and LaQuandre White?

(If you got to see them get any reps)
 
K

KingHydra

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
3,643
Reaction score
8,375
Location
West Palm Beach
I don't know if they saw a down. I could've missed it cause there was some really cool fans near us and we were talking a lot. My memory is no runs from Doaks and White.
Essentially it was mainly Edmonds killing it. Saw Mostert once and he had a huge gain right side. Then they put in Gaskin for 4 plays and did nothing. Then they put in use Ahmed for 3-4 runs. Again, absolutely no gains. There was one play the D-line just let Ahmed thru even tho he could've been crushed. Our Defensive front looks like a wall of pain and destruction.
Another take away is, I don't think it's possible to cover Hill. X did an awesome job but holy sh!t Hill is not coverable. You gotta see him in person. Hill is awe inspiring.
 
K

KingHydra

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
3,643
Reaction score
8,375
Location
West Palm Beach
I also want to add that Holland was signing autographs; he got to me and I said "can I get a fist bump". I got my fist bump. I wish I had something for him to sign. I didnt wanna ask him to sign my man-titts, lol.
My friend's wife got Tyreek sig cause guy next to us had huge Cheetah cardboard thingy that drew him in.
Hill looks like a ball of cast-iron.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom