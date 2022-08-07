Friday Practice Takeaways

Kind of slow for the largest part.

My key points:



1. Tyreek Hill is an absolute freak of nature. Never in my life have I seen anyone even remotely play like him. I felt like I was watching an alien. He gets so low in his turns and the power and burst out of his turns is mind-blowing.

2. Connor Williams at Center is the biggest travesty. Many high snaps. Please god, trade for a Center.

3. Skylar Thompson looks better than Bridgewater in every way. And I'm a Teddy fan.

4. Chase Edmonds is a beast. Gaskin and Ahmed will not make this team. Mostert ran one play for 12+ yards. FYI: Mostert is currently the fastest RB in the league

5. Our defensive front is disgusting. They had at least 5 sacks and they blew up anything outside not involving Waddle.

6. Van Ginkle had the Orange Jersey. Great sign.

7. Tua, started slow but he had some amazing throws. He threw 2 TDs to Hill. Also a high snap that Tua grabbed and instantly released for a 15 yard gain up the middle in insane traffic. Also Tua threw a dime to Hill on the sidelines that was pure perfection.

Below are a couple pics. We got Hill and Holland sigs.

The female is my best friend's wife. The other pic my boy John.