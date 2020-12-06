From the Bengals POV

Dolph N.Fan

The good news is that their coaches have decided to start the rookie. That gives us a punchers chance. I firmly believe that they would have crushed us if Fitz was the starter. This is his team. Those players love him. Sometimes, coaches try to get too cute IMHO. Hey, I appreciate it!
Tua says otherwise
Wow. It's dead in here. Just like our season.
Yeah not many insightful posts on this forum lol
only 3 minutes into the game and it is painfully obvious these announcers are awful
It's getting tiresome with these announcers.
that's the old Dalton deep ball, out of bounds with no chance of catching it inbounds
I lol'd
You will NOT run up the middle, on this defense.
Gailey sure did try
I’m not at all impressed with Tua. But it’s early.
Herbert is everyone's fav rookie QB apparently
That is one ugly stadium
It's hosted 6 SBs soo...
Miami’s secondary is a LOT better than I thought.
A lot of fanbases underestimate Miami secondary
Has Green been benched?
Nope...well someone was out there with his jersey on.
That is the stupidest looking Ariel view of a stadium
I don't remember them showing the stadium from the Little Mermaid's POV.
Tua Tagovailoa throws a hard, fast football on a low trajectory. When he gains more accuracy he’s going to be extremely dangerous.
Facts
Fitz would have the fish up 14-0 right now.
Maybe but Tua had Miami win 19-7
I'm so glad we didn't draft Tua.
Me too
Tua doesn't have the chemistry with these receivers that Fitz has. I've watched the Dolphins a bunch of times this season and it's clearly obvious.
Closeted Fins fan just outed himself
Look at all that Yac. Mind Blown.
Bengals only TD today
Boyd showing why he's elite.
Elite?
Geeze, this many dolphins don't get hurt when Starkist throws out the nets.
Drum roll for this fellow please
Almost an entire rookie oline and we’re still nowhere near a qb.
Miami rookies holding their own in pass pro....run blocking however
Big mistake by Flores to play Tua over Fitz.
False Foreshadowing
Apparently the Dolphins rely on turnovers and penalties to score because their offense is about as bad as the Bengals and yet they have 7 wins.
Don't forget about the defense and ST too
How do you design a play like that with an illegal formation built in?
Sanders TD nullified
Um Miami is 2nd overall in points allowed, only behind the Steelers.
Bengals fans debate if Miami's defense is good. Wonder who won that argument?
Why all the hate for Tua? He has played very well this season. Passer rating over 100. Much higher than Burrow's.
He might have got banned for this post
If that’s Tom Brady it’s an incomplete pass.
Tua incomplete pass initially ruled a "fumble"
That is a weird call by the refs.
Refs were awful
Dolphins looking sloppy.
Well they were on a BYE er I mean played the Jets last week
OH bullshit. He was tackled out of bounds.
A push is being tackled?
I think that’s dumb to eject either one of them. Those were just love taps by both guys.
I mean I thought this was football
This game is about to get chippy.
There's the foreshadowing
Looks like one team made halftime adjustments and one did not. Hmmm....
Coaching folks. Miami finally has it.
Man that stadium really is *** ugly.
Back to this again lol
That was a hell of a catch.
Gesicki!!
Please get us a TE that can do things like that. Thank you.
More Gesicki praise
Looks like Miami hit the gas in their Lamborghini this half and were driving around in circles in our little clown cars.
Bengals fans are funny hahaha
Mike Thomas should get suspended.
Cheap hit on Grant...again
Piece of **** Dolphins player knocked out a Bengals trainer who was just standing there.
Sounds like just another sack on their QB,
zac taylor needs fired...out of a cannon
Sounds like Bengals fans are over their coach
Flores would drop Taylor
Yes he would
Michael Jordan. Absolutely dominated by Van Noy. I'm not sure why he even plays.
Because Michael Jordan is the GOAT. DuH
Finally, it’s over. That’s for wasting 3 1/2 hours that I’ll never get back.
Miami moves to 8-4
 
