From The Bills POV (Part I)

Time for Good Josh to play his first snaps of the 2021 season.
That would eventually happen
Lets go Bills! Bounce back week! Squish the Fish!!!!!!!!!!!!
Squish they did.
Cant remember last time week 2 was so important.
Just wish the Dolphins thought this week 2 game was important.
Why is Fox doing the broadcast? I always thought they used the AFC/NFC to determine which network did it. I noticed that last year also.
Dude needs to get with the times.
Career day for Allen today. 425 passing yards and 5 TDs!
Not quite
Field looks like garbage still.
Yeah the field wasn't too impressive looking today, but neither were the home teams on Saturday and Sunday
tua sucks
Didn't take long...
How's that sack taste baby
1st Tua sack
bye bye Tua
Tua sacked again
Love those free rushers!
Apparently Miami's OL does too.
Bills feel like they came into this game on a mission.
I mean it was a pivotal game for sure.
Bills score 2 and a half minutes into the game.....didn't start with the ball.
That's pretty sad for Miami
Man, Grant is dangerous! Cannot miss a tackle on that dude!
Grant with a nice return
Tua doesn't even have time to throw
QBs can't grow like this.
Tua is terrible. So glad the Dolphins didn't end up with Herbert.
Herbert would have been tossed around today as well behind that O-line
Epenesa just crushed Tua
Another hit to Tua
Hell yeah AJ, pound that little QB!
Tua needs help off the field
Brissett is better though
lol not really
Almost starting to feel sorry for Tua here.... He's going to get killed today
Got the opposing fans feeling sorry now, that's how bad Miami's O-line was today.
Tua holding his ribs
Bruised ribs confirmed.
Please guys, don't hurt Tua. Brissett is their backup. He's terrible too, don't get me wrong...but he's not Tua level terrible.
Everyone for Miami was terrible
I never like seeing a player get injured, I hope Tua is okay. His RT gave him up.
Jesse Davis
Tua is not going to last long in this league taking hits like that...
Nope
I think I'd much rather have TUA playing.
Brissett takes over
That effort by Allen to stay alive, and extend that play? Unreal. Allen is worth that fat contract!
Buffalo leads 14-0
Diggs fell flat on his face, got up and caught a TD. Gotta see that again!
SMH
Was hoping Tua was fine, Jacoby is a better QB
smh
That throw by Brissett, Tua can't make that throw.
Pass was dropped anyway.
Glad fitz is not there anymore.
I'm surprised at all the respect Fitz gets from other fan bases.
I see a lot of Dolphin fans disguised as empty seats. Where's all their fans.
That's a good question...Too many Bills fans there for my liking.
This is how you punch a divisional challenger in the mouth.
For sure, Miami wasn't up to the task
Hopefully the heat doesn’t get to them.
What heat? Miami OL was the only ones feeling the heat from the Bills Defense.
Dammit man this is the crap Miami wins with. Its the only thing good about their team.
Miami recovers a fumble
Brissett a definite upgrade over Tua.
Really wasn't...
Always going to go the Gesicki. He really is a great TE. Would take him in a heartbeat.
Oh I bet they would.
Parker used to be a stud and tear us up. He's been doo doo for 3years. Killed me in fantasy everytime I started him
lol
Starting to look like we should have waited a year on that extension
Bills fans not impressed with Allen in the 1st half.
This looks like the worst offense in the league, what the hell
Actually talking about Buffalo here and not Miami lol
Mac Jones carved Miami up last week, and we can't string first downs together
281 yards and 1/4 in the red zone is "carving up"?
Haack. Not very good.
No he is not.
Should be a 35-0 type game.
Little did he know..
Brissett is like 1,000% better than Tua. Isn't this obvious to everyone?
But no one is saying how he is better than Tua
Star took up 3 guys on that play.
Don't know how true but that's Scary if their DT is eating up 3 Miami O-linemen
Good thing Miami is even more embarrassing today
Waddle muffs the punt.
Wow. Allen looks awful.
Jones drops a would be Allen INT
Seriously, I would take Brissett right now over Allen
Fans always overreacting lol
THATS THE JOSH WE KNOW!!!!
Buffalo goes up 21-0
Mac Jones didn't think that Miami's defense was special
lol again with this?
This might be the least impressive 28 point victory in NFL history.
Buffalo really didn't have to do anything but show up.
Brissett needing to pass deep doesn't look anywhere near as good as people here were saying.
Thank you
Agree, I remember that stretch from the 70s to the mid 80s vs Miami.
He's especially enjoying Buffalo's now 6 game win streak over Miami
50 was steal of the draft. Haven’t heard Jaelan Phillips name
Me neither
Can we play the Dolphins every week?
Buffalo increases lead to 28-0
We will sweep the Dolphins again !
Very good chance of that
Brissett took a shot
The theme of the day
The Bills are not “in the dolphins heads”. They are just a much better team.
Yep, just look at the scores the last 6 losses to them
0-4 on 4th down - nice! And the shutout to boot!
Ahmed drops 4th down catch ensuring the shutout
Respect for Miami coach. Might as well try to execute and score a TD rather than bust the shutout with a worthless FG
Miami loses 35-0

On to Vegas
 
You know what? I didn't expect Miami to win this game, but to lose like this and to have to read this **** from fing Bills fans makes it that much worse. Even the Bills fans could see this Oline sucks and could probably get someone killed including Herbert if we drafted him.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
These aren't easy to do during losses for sure, but it's still nice to see how your team is viewed from the outside as well during wins and losses.
Yeah...we are pretty much viewed as a joke.
 
