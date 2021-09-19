From The Bills POV (Part I)

Time for Good Josh to play his first snaps of the 2021 season. Click to expand...

Lets go Bills! Bounce back week! Squish the Fish!!!!!!!!!!!! Click to expand...

Cant remember last time week 2 was so important. Click to expand...

Why is Fox doing the broadcast? I always thought they used the AFC/NFC to determine which network did it. I noticed that last year also. Click to expand...

Career day for Allen today. 425 passing yards and 5 TDs! Click to expand...

Field looks like garbage still. Click to expand...

tua sucks Click to expand...

How's that sack taste baby Click to expand...

bye bye Tua Click to expand...

Love those free rushers! Click to expand...

Bills feel like they came into this game on a mission. Click to expand...

Bills score 2 and a half minutes into the game.....didn't start with the ball. Click to expand...

Man, Grant is dangerous! Cannot miss a tackle on that dude! Click to expand...

Tua doesn't even have time to throw Click to expand...

Tua is terrible. So glad the Dolphins didn't end up with Herbert. Click to expand...

Epenesa just crushed Tua Click to expand...

Hell yeah AJ, pound that little QB! Click to expand...

Brissett is better though Click to expand...

Almost starting to feel sorry for Tua here.... He's going to get killed today Click to expand...

Tua holding his ribs Click to expand...

Please guys, don't hurt Tua. Brissett is their backup. He's terrible too, don't get me wrong...but he's not Tua level terrible. Click to expand...

I never like seeing a player get injured, I hope Tua is okay. His RT gave him up. Click to expand...

Tua is not going to last long in this league taking hits like that... Click to expand...

I think I'd much rather have TUA playing. Click to expand...

That effort by Allen to stay alive, and extend that play? Unreal. Allen is worth that fat contract! Click to expand...

Diggs fell flat on his face, got up and caught a TD. Gotta see that again! Click to expand...

Was hoping Tua was fine, Jacoby is a better QB Click to expand...

That throw by Brissett, Tua can't make that throw. Click to expand...

Glad fitz is not there anymore. Click to expand...

I see a lot of Dolphin fans disguised as empty seats. Where's all their fans. Click to expand...

This is how you punch a divisional challenger in the mouth. Click to expand...

Hopefully the heat doesn’t get to them. Click to expand...

Dammit man this is the crap Miami wins with. Its the only thing good about their team. Click to expand...

Brissett a definite upgrade over Tua. Click to expand...

Always going to go the Gesicki. He really is a great TE. Would take him in a heartbeat. Click to expand...

Parker used to be a stud and tear us up. He's been doo doo for 3years. Killed me in fantasy everytime I started him Click to expand...

Starting to look like we should have waited a year on that extension Click to expand...

This looks like the worst offense in the league, what the hell Click to expand...

Mac Jones carved Miami up last week, and we can't string first downs together Click to expand...

Haack. Not very good. Click to expand...

Should be a 35-0 type game. Click to expand...

Brissett is like 1,000% better than Tua. Isn't this obvious to everyone? Click to expand...

Star took up 3 guys on that play. Click to expand...

Good thing Miami is even more embarrassing today Click to expand...

Wow. Allen looks awful. Click to expand...

Seriously, I would take Brissett right now over Allen Click to expand...

THATS THE JOSH WE KNOW!!!! Click to expand...

Mac Jones didn't think that Miami's defense was special Click to expand...

This might be the least impressive 28 point victory in NFL history. Click to expand...

Brissett needing to pass deep doesn't look anywhere near as good as people here were saying. Click to expand...

Agree, I remember that stretch from the 70s to the mid 80s vs Miami. Click to expand...

50 was steal of the draft. Haven’t heard Jaelan Phillips name Click to expand...

Can we play the Dolphins every week? Click to expand...

We will sweep the Dolphins again ! Click to expand...

Brissett took a shot Click to expand...

The Bills are not “in the dolphins heads”. They are just a much better team. Click to expand...

0-4 on 4th down - nice! And the shutout to boot! Click to expand...

Respect for Miami coach. Might as well try to execute and score a TD rather than bust the shutout with a worthless FG Click to expand...

That would eventually happenSquish they did.Just wish the Dolphins thought this week 2 game was important.Dude needs to get with the times.Not quiteYeah the field wasn't too impressive looking today, but neither were the home teams on Saturday and SundayDidn't take long...1st Tua sackTua sacked againApparently Miami's OL does too.I mean it was a pivotal game for sure.That's pretty sad for MiamiGrant with a nice returnQBs can't grow like this.Herbert would have been tossed around today as well behind that O-lineAnother hit to TuaTua needs help off the fieldlol not reallyGot the opposing fans feeling sorry now, that's how bad Miami's O-line was today.Bruised ribs confirmed.Everyone for Miami was terribleJesse DavisNopeBrissett takes overBuffalo leads 14-0SMHsmhPass was dropped anyway.I'm surprised at all the respect Fitz gets from other fan bases.That's a good question...Too many Bills fans there for my liking.For sure, Miami wasn't up to the taskWhat heat? Miami OL was the only ones feeling the heat from the Bills Defense.Miami recovers a fumbleReally wasn't...Oh I bet they would.lolBills fans not impressed with Allen in the 1st half.Actually talking about Buffalo here and not Miami lol281 yards and 1/4 in the red zone is "carving up"?No he is not.Little did he know..But no one is sayinghe is better than TuaDon't know how true but that's Scary if their DT is eating up 3 Miami O-linemenWaddle muffs the punt.Jones drops a would be Allen INTFans always overreacting lolBuffalo goes up 21-0lol again with this?Buffalo really didn't have to do anything but show up.Thank youHe's especially enjoying Buffalo's now 6 game win streak over MiamiMe neitherBuffalo increases lead to 28-0Very good chance of thatThe theme of the dayYep, just look at the scores the last 6 losses to themAhmed drops 4th down catch ensuring the shutoutMiami loses 35-0On to Vegas