From The Bills POV (Part I)

That would eventually happenTime for Good Josh to play his first snaps of the 2021 season.
Squish they did.Lets go Bills! Bounce back week! Squish the Fish!!!!!!!!!!!!
Just wish the Dolphins thought this week 2 game was important.Cant remember last time week 2 was so important.
Dude needs to get with the times.Why is Fox doing the broadcast? I always thought they used the AFC/NFC to determine which network did it. I noticed that last year also.
Not quiteCareer day for Allen today. 425 passing yards and 5 TDs!
Yeah the field wasn't too impressive looking today, but neither were the home teams on Saturday and SundayField looks like garbage still.
Didn't take long...tua sucks
1st Tua sackHow's that sack taste baby
Tua sacked againbye bye Tua
Apparently Miami's OL does too.Love those free rushers!
I mean it was a pivotal game for sure.Bills feel like they came into this game on a mission.
That's pretty sad for MiamiBills score 2 and a half minutes into the game.....didn't start with the ball.
Grant with a nice returnMan, Grant is dangerous! Cannot miss a tackle on that dude!
QBs can't grow like this.Tua doesn't even have time to throw
Herbert would have been tossed around today as well behind that O-lineTua is terrible. So glad the Dolphins didn't end up with Herbert.
Another hit to TuaEpenesa just crushed Tua
Tua needs help off the fieldHell yeah AJ, pound that little QB!
lol not reallyBrissett is better though
Got the opposing fans feeling sorry now, that's how bad Miami's O-line was today.Almost starting to feel sorry for Tua here.... He's going to get killed today
Bruised ribs confirmed.Tua holding his ribs
Everyone for Miami was terriblePlease guys, don't hurt Tua. Brissett is their backup. He's terrible too, don't get me wrong...but he's not Tua level terrible.
Jesse DavisI never like seeing a player get injured, I hope Tua is okay. His RT gave him up.
NopeTua is not going to last long in this league taking hits like that...
Brissett takes overI think I'd much rather have TUA playing.
Buffalo leads 14-0That effort by Allen to stay alive, and extend that play? Unreal. Allen is worth that fat contract!
SMHDiggs fell flat on his face, got up and caught a TD. Gotta see that again!
smhWas hoping Tua was fine, Jacoby is a better QB
Pass was dropped anyway.That throw by Brissett, Tua can't make that throw.
I'm surprised at all the respect Fitz gets from other fan bases.Glad fitz is not there anymore.
That's a good question...Too many Bills fans there for my liking.I see a lot of Dolphin fans disguised as empty seats. Where's all their fans.
For sure, Miami wasn't up to the taskThis is how you punch a divisional challenger in the mouth.
What heat? Miami OL was the only ones feeling the heat from the Bills Defense.Hopefully the heat doesn’t get to them.
Miami recovers a fumbleDammit man this is the crap Miami wins with. Its the only thing good about their team.
Really wasn't...Brissett a definite upgrade over Tua.
Oh I bet they would.Always going to go the Gesicki. He really is a great TE. Would take him in a heartbeat.
lolParker used to be a stud and tear us up. He's been doo doo for 3years. Killed me in fantasy everytime I started him
Bills fans not impressed with Allen in the 1st half.Starting to look like we should have waited a year on that extension
Actually talking about Buffalo here and not Miami lolThis looks like the worst offense in the league, what the hell
281 yards and 1/4 in the red zone is "carving up"?Mac Jones carved Miami up last week, and we can't string first downs together
No he is not.Haack. Not very good.
Little did he know..Should be a 35-0 type game.
But no one is saying how he is better than TuaBrissett is like 1,000% better than Tua. Isn't this obvious to everyone?
Don't know how true but that's Scary if their DT is eating up 3 Miami O-linemenStar took up 3 guys on that play.
Waddle muffs the punt.Good thing Miami is even more embarrassing today
Jones drops a would be Allen INTWow. Allen looks awful.
Fans always overreacting lolSeriously, I would take Brissett right now over Allen
Buffalo goes up 21-0THATS THE JOSH WE KNOW!!!!
lol again with this?Mac Jones didn't think that Miami's defense was special
Buffalo really didn't have to do anything but show up.This might be the least impressive 28 point victory in NFL history.
Thank youBrissett needing to pass deep doesn't look anywhere near as good as people here were saying.
He's especially enjoying Buffalo's now 6 game win streak over MiamiAgree, I remember that stretch from the 70s to the mid 80s vs Miami.
Me neither50 was steal of the draft. Haven’t heard Jaelan Phillips name
Buffalo increases lead to 28-0Can we play the Dolphins every week?
Very good chance of thatWe will sweep the Dolphins again !
The theme of the dayBrissett took a shot
Yep, just look at the scores the last 6 losses to themThe Bills are not “in the dolphins heads”. They are just a much better team.
Ahmed drops 4th down catch ensuring the shutout0-4 on 4th down - nice! And the shutout to boot!
Miami loses 35-0Respect for Miami coach. Might as well try to execute and score a TD rather than bust the shutout with a worthless FG
On to Vegas