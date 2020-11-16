From the Chargers POV

Dolph N.Fan
Some game day posts from when their Sanders missed to the end of the game from a Chargers forum:
Apparently they were shocked tooWow, Sanders misses.
They ready for spring cleaningMIA is now running out clock and kicking FG's...... they need to blow us out for changes to be made..
Facts on Miami missed FGWow. What a break that sadly won't matter
This is when players are no longer playing for a team and start playing for "me" lolWatching defenders celebrate like idiots when their team is down by multiple scores really irritates me.
Chan Gailey?These play calls yikes
We used to say that about Miami's defense lolIn 45 plays by the D, we have no sacks, no tackle for losses and a single QB hit.
Every fanbase hates their playcaller lolWho the **** is calling these plays
not yet at least lolOline is really bad guys
not 2 seconds before pressure
this aint the 2000 ravens
Chargers fans not buying all the Herbert media hype?3rd and 5 and he throws short.
cmon rookie
Yikes, Miami broke themI sense they just gave up for the first time this year!
FA's stealing money? We've been there beforeBulaga and Turner play just sucks, and they hardly ever play too.....both stealing money from the chargers, just sad to get ripped off TT
They so ready for a rebuildtime to cut the fat
need athletes and coaching
lolHow come the Dolphins get pressure on every down and the Chargers don't?
Miami off that boat lolThe Chargers have been losing in the trenches for over a decade.
Not going to win many games when the lone bright spot is BallageThis games was over with the blocked punt. Pretty bad game all around, except for Ballage.
Something like 35-7what does this game look like without one bad snap from the Miami center?
But he's perfectWTF was that Herbert? MW wide open
Is that good or bad?herbert playing like oregon herbert
NopeThought for sure the refs would find a way to overturn that TD and take it away.
but hey they only lost by one score heheheChargers never had control of this game. They failed in all 3 phases
Let's not get carried away.Would anyone be surprised if we lost to the Jets ?