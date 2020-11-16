From the Chargers POV

MIA is now running out clock and kicking FG's...... they need to blow us out for changes to be made.. Click to expand...

Wow. What a break that sadly won't matter Click to expand...

Watching defenders celebrate like idiots when their team is down by multiple scores really irritates me. Click to expand...

These play calls yikes Click to expand...

In 45 plays by the D, we have no sacks, no tackle for losses and a single QB hit. Click to expand...

Who the **** is calling these plays Click to expand...

Oline is really bad guys

not 2 seconds before pressure

this aint the 2000 ravens Click to expand...

3rd and 5 and he throws short.

cmon rookie Click to expand...

I sense they just gave up for the first time this year! Click to expand...

Bulaga and Turner play just sucks, and they hardly ever play too.....both stealing money from the chargers, just sad to get ripped off TT Click to expand...

time to cut the fat

need athletes and coaching Click to expand...

How come the Dolphins get pressure on every down and the Chargers don't? Click to expand...

The Chargers have been losing in the trenches for over a decade. Click to expand...

This games was over with the blocked punt. Pretty bad game all around, except for Ballage. Click to expand...

what does this game look like without one bad snap from the Miami center? Click to expand...

WTF was that Herbert? MW wide open Click to expand...

herbert playing like oregon herbert Click to expand...

Thought for sure the refs would find a way to overturn that TD and take it away. Click to expand...

Chargers never had control of this game. They failed in all 3 phases Click to expand...

Would anyone be surprised if we lost to the Jets ? Click to expand...

Some game day posts from when their Sanders missed to the end of the game from a Chargers forum:Apparently they were shocked tooThey ready for spring cleaningFacts on Miami missed FGThis is when players are no longer playing for a team and start playing for "me" lolChan Gailey?We used to say that about Miami's defense lolEvery fanbase hates their playcaller lolnot yet at least lolChargers fans not buying all the Herbert media hype?Yikes, Miami broke themFA's stealing money? We've been there beforeThey so ready for a rebuildlolMiami off that boat lolNot going to win many games when the lone bright spot is BallageSomething like 35-7But he's perfectIs that good or bad?Nopebut hey they only lost by one score heheheLet's not get carried away.