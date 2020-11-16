From the Chargers POV

Some game day posts from when their Sanders missed to the end of the game from a Chargers forum:

Wow, Sanders misses.
Apparently they were shocked too
MIA is now running out clock and kicking FG's...... they need to blow us out for changes to be made..
They ready for spring cleaning
Wow. What a break that sadly won't matter
Facts on Miami missed FG
Watching defenders celebrate like idiots when their team is down by multiple scores really irritates me.
This is when players are no longer playing for a team and start playing for "me" lol
These play calls yikes
Chan Gailey?
In 45 plays by the D, we have no sacks, no tackle for losses and a single QB hit.
We used to say that about Miami's defense lol
Who the **** is calling these plays
Every fanbase hates their playcaller lol
Oline is really bad guys
not 2 seconds before pressure
this aint the 2000 ravens
not yet at least lol
3rd and 5 and he throws short.
cmon rookie
Chargers fans not buying all the Herbert media hype?
I sense they just gave up for the first time this year!
Yikes, Miami broke them
Bulaga and Turner play just sucks, and they hardly ever play too.....both stealing money from the chargers, just sad to get ripped off TT
FA's stealing money? We've been there before
time to cut the fat
need athletes and coaching
They so ready for a rebuild
How come the Dolphins get pressure on every down and the Chargers don't?
lol
The Chargers have been losing in the trenches for over a decade.
Miami off that boat lol
This games was over with the blocked punt. Pretty bad game all around, except for Ballage.
Not going to win many games when the lone bright spot is Ballage
what does this game look like without one bad snap from the Miami center?
Something like 35-7
WTF was that Herbert? MW wide open
But he's perfect
herbert playing like oregon herbert
Is that good or bad?
Thought for sure the refs would find a way to overturn that TD and take it away.
Nope
Chargers never had control of this game. They failed in all 3 phases
but hey they only lost by one score hehehe
Would anyone be surprised if we lost to the Jets ?
Let's not get carried away.
 
Mach2 said:
Unfortunately.

I question the mental stability of some gameday posters.

That type of emotional swings, and unhealthy hatred is definitely not "normal".
Dude, the game day thread is insufferable most times, spastic cases just ****ting all over the place the first minute of some adversity.
 
Mach2 said:
Unfortunately.

I question the mental stability of some gameday posters.

That type of emotional swings, and unhealthy hatred is definitely not "normal".
Yeah, why do guys ever get bad feelings watching a team with 2 playoff berths since 2001?
 
I dont get sissies, I was brought up with Clint Eastwood, John Wayne and Michael Jordan. We overcome **** like mofo men. Anyways, lol.........

No matter how hard its been, now is the beginning to when the good times roll, and the legend of Jim Mandich and his green 🦎 while celebrating, "Alright! Miami!!" Is so engraved in our lore, his joyous spirit lives inside us on our journey together to Miami's greatness. Our HC, GM, and most importantly QB!

We are set fellas, its beautiful watching it unfold in front of us. Trust Flores process.
 
I knew Miami's D was gonna ruffle him up...I was just hoping for a dominant performance from Tua to starkly place him in the lead for ROTY.
 
Chargers are such hating fans. They drafted a good qb, have great WR and TE, their star defensive player is out.

I wish the Dolphins were in their position a few seasons ago lol
 
