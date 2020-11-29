From the Jets POV

Had to put on a hazmat suit to venture over to Jets message boards.

Go Fitzy. Deliver us the long term win.
lol ok then
Beers ready. Expectations low.
As it should be every year for Jets fans
So glad Fitz is starting. He will help us out just like Folk did a few weeks ago.
lol no Fitz ints today
Wow Miami making the Jets look good!
No team can do such a feat lol
Dead last in red zone tds. 1st in runs up the middle for 2 yards though
That's called Adam Gase
still hate our new uniforms
Everything Jets is puke worthy
Darnolds low football IQ...makes him a non starter at QB. Lawrence era starts soon...
lol Lawrence can't save the Jets
Are the Phins trying to **** us over for TL
It sure looked that way early
Jax up 3-0
Jets competition for Lawrence
Darnold has time and throws into double coverage???
Sounds about right
Darnold has the football IQ of a houseplant
IDK...I have a Venus Flytrap that feeds itself.
Every time they show Gase on the sideline...I throw up in my mouth a little...
Every time I see him on the Jets sideline I smile a little
Loggains doesn't have a play sheet in front of him and Gase does. Loggains isn't talking in the headset and Gase is. Yeah, who is calling the plays?
Gase?
The Dolphins lack of weapons is showing badly....can't get separation
ouch, truth does hurt though.
When all else fails.. run Gore up the middle.
Adam Gase's plan B lol
Thank god Darnold is healthy. Flacco would absolutely win this game
lol wow
2nd time Sam had all day to throw. Is Miami's coverage THAT good or is Sam that bad?
probably a bit of both
Run , run , pass....we definitely know who's calling plays today
hahaha Gase is the gift that keeps on giving
What happened to the velocity on Fitz throws? Dude looks noodle armed out there
It's pretty bad
Thats about as obvious an incomplete as I've ever seen. Refs must be Jets fans
Parker incomplete is called a catch even after review
No reaction from Gase... **** him.
Too busy dialing up the next Gore run up the middle.
After further review, “**** the Jets”
LMAO
10-3 Fishfags
really? they can come up with better names than that.
The offense looked so much crisper with Flacco.
Yikes!
Darnold is so bad and Sanchez level stupid
That's a lot of stupid
Jets should trade Sam for that kicker
lol that would be a Darnold for Sanders deal
Why would the Dolphins want Darnold? He's be their 3rd string QB.
Think Jets fans are tired of Darnold?
Stop running gore up the gut.
Gase is stubborn
LOL @ Dick Hammer!!!
Everyone's reaction here as well
James Lofton is a horrible announcer, incredibly annoying!
Can't believe I agree with Jets fans here
LOL Gase is such a chicken ****. Throw the ****ing ball you dipshit
Gase is protecting a lead...on the #1 pick that is.
Sam is the Ralph Wiggum of QB's. I'm pretty sure he eats paste.
lol that's messed up, apologize to Ralph Wiggum
Gase is quite the offensive genius
That myth has been long busted
3rd and 4? Throw it behind the LOS. SMFH
Gase specialty, don't miss that
Whew! Was worried Hewitt was going to score there.
haha me too
The Dolphins clearly don't want to face Trevor Lawrence twice a year.
Nah Jets would find a way to ruin him too
Who had Gase calling a run up the middle?
Miami stuffs Gore on 4th and 1
Its so pathetic this guy is our head coach.
I hope he's extended hahaha
Jesus. We've been outscored by Miami 44-3 in two games.
Get used to it!
Best thing that could have happened for the Tank is Darnold starting and Gase taking back the play calling
They should be favored to go 0-16, they got this.
None of it matters if Gase is retained.
Gase might talk his way into another year by driving over several people with his latest bus.
Dolphins showing class for once.... Kudos.
Coming from Sal Alosi and his tripping days. Miami should have made it 27-3
 
