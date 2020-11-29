From the Jets POV

Dolph N.Fan
Had to put on a hazmat suit to venture over to Jets message boards.
lol ok thenGo Fitzy. Deliver us the long term win.
As it should be every year for Jets fansBeers ready. Expectations low.
lol no Fitz ints todaySo glad Fitz is starting. He will help us out just like Folk did a few weeks ago.
No team can do such a feat lolWow Miami making the Jets look good!
That's called Adam GaseDead last in red zone tds. 1st in runs up the middle for 2 yards though
Everything Jets is puke worthystill hate our new uniforms
lol Lawrence can't save the JetsDarnolds low football IQ...makes him a non starter at QB. Lawrence era starts soon...
It sure looked that way earlyAre the Phins trying to **** us over for TL
Jets competition for LawrenceJax up 3-0
Sounds about rightDarnold has time and throws into double coverage???
IDK...I have a Venus Flytrap that feeds itself.Darnold has the football IQ of a houseplant
Every time I see him on the Jets sideline I smile a littleEvery time they show Gase on the sideline...I throw up in my mouth a little...
Gase?Loggains doesn't have a play sheet in front of him and Gase does. Loggains isn't talking in the headset and Gase is. Yeah, who is calling the plays?
ouch, truth does hurt though.The Dolphins lack of weapons is showing badly....can't get separation
Adam Gase's plan B lolWhen all else fails.. run Gore up the middle.
lol wowThank god Darnold is healthy. Flacco would absolutely win this game
probably a bit of both2nd time Sam had all day to throw. Is Miami's coverage THAT good or is Sam that bad?
hahaha Gase is the gift that keeps on givingRun , run , pass....we definitely know who's calling plays today
It's pretty badWhat happened to the velocity on Fitz throws? Dude looks noodle armed out there
Parker incomplete is called a catch even after reviewThats about as obvious an incomplete as I've ever seen. Refs must be Jets fans
Too busy dialing up the next Gore run up the middle.No reaction from Gase... **** him.
LMAOAfter further review, “**** the Jets”
really? they can come up with better names than that.10-3 Fishfags
Yikes!The offense looked so much crisper with Flacco.
That's a lot of stupidDarnold is so bad and Sanchez level stupid
lol that would be a Darnold for Sanders dealJets should trade Sam for that kicker
Think Jets fans are tired of Darnold?Why would the Dolphins want Darnold? He's be their 3rd string QB.
Gase is stubbornStop running gore up the gut.
Everyone's reaction here as wellLOL @ Dick Hammer!!!
Can't believe I agree with Jets fans hereJames Lofton is a horrible announcer, incredibly annoying!
Gase is protecting a lead...on the #1 pick that is.LOL Gase is such a chicken ****. Throw the ****ing ball you dipshit
lol that's messed up, apologize to Ralph WiggumSam is the Ralph Wiggum of QB's. I'm pretty sure he eats paste.
That myth has been long bustedGase is quite the offensive genius
Gase specialty, don't miss that3rd and 4? Throw it behind the LOS. SMFH
haha me tooWhew! Was worried Hewitt was going to score there.
Nah Jets would find a way to ruin him tooThe Dolphins clearly don't want to face Trevor Lawrence twice a year.
Miami stuffs Gore on 4th and 1Who had Gase calling a run up the middle?
I hope he's extended hahahaIts so pathetic this guy is our head coach.
Get used to it!Jesus. We've been outscored by Miami 44-3 in two games.
They should be favored to go 0-16, they got this.Best thing that could have happened for the Tank is Darnold starting and Gase taking back the play calling
Gase might talk his way into another year by driving over several people with his latest bus.None of it matters if Gase is retained.
Coming from Sal Alosi and his tripping days. Miami should have made it 27-3Dolphins showing class for once.... Kudos.