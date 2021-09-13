 From the Patriots POV (Part I) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

From the Patriots POV (Part I)

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Here we go y'all, first one of the season:

Jets losing by 8 with the Panthers about to enter the red zone again, about 12 min left. Bills down by 10 with about 9 minutes left and momentum heavily against them since they were winning by double-digits just a bit ago... If these scores hold and if NE can take care of business today they will be 1 game ahead of the rest of the division 1 week in.
lol we were sayng the same here except Miami is the one with a good chance to go 2 games up on 2 other teams in the division next week.
In 4 hours............................. "1st place Pats, 1 game up on the entire division"
Nope, not today.
Our OL is all universe. Gonna run over a lot of teams this year.
They are allowed to get away with more holding than other OLs
I like this TV crew.
Of course you do, Harlan had a massive hard on for New England. Quite sickening at times.
Ugh... that's an ugly injury. Gone for the season.
Thankfully it wasn't for Raewkon Davis
Never run White. Waste of downs
Definitely a better catcher than runner to be a RB.
defense not offering much resistance here....
Miami on their 1st smooth TD drive of the game.
Completely out coached on that drive.
Some props to Flores?
WTF.. Miami has been blocking on those swing passes before the ball was thrown..
NE's offense has been based on illegal picks for 20 years...
Fire patricia
Not happy with Patricia for some reason (he's not their D-Coordinator) after Tua leads Miami to a 7-0 lead with ease.
It's one drive, let's calm down
Trying to calm down the overreacters as we all know well here as well.
Defense better be a lot better than this in week 4 that’s for sure.
Looking ahead to Brady...
Not concerned. Miami's Offense is a little weird. As the announcers said, they are one of the best first quarter offenses. You can practice and prepare all you want, but until you see first hand how they do their RPO, you won't be completely prepared to deal with it. I expect the D to have a better showing next drive.
This poster was right not to overreact.
Dear God that was ugly.
Dolphins just bullied us.
Really was one of the smoothest Dolphins drives in a long time.
He’s down you garbage refs
Refs don't overturn NE's first lost fumble to Miami.
Pats D is already getting a feel for the Dolphins O I think. They really aren't that good. We just need to get use to their RPO. Let's go now O!
Let's revisit this in the rematch...
They can’t stop Harris
He was getting a lot of yards after contact for my liking
Is that tug job Bob actually sitting next to a woman his age? Good Lord! Wonders will never cease.
I was shocked by this sighting as well.
Onwenu just killed Phillips helping out Wynn
Hopefully there will be better days for Philips, this wasn't one of them.
Miami determined to stop the run. Opening up some good passing lanes
Gameplan was definitely to make Mac beat them as a rookie.
I’m so glad the Patriots have a QB this year. I missed that.
They go one year with bad QB play and couldn't handle it lol
Feels nice to see my Patriots have a QB play for them this year. It’s been 20 months?
Geez try 20 years as a Dolphins fan with bad QB play.
Going to give this game away with all the mistakes, ball on the ground 3 times already and costly penalties.
Early forshadowing,
KVN loves to talk a lot but I’m glad he’s back
Hmmm I wonder why?
Tua is so bad
I'm surprised there weren't more of these comments to be honest
Waddle seems too fast for our secondary.
He is, get used to it!
Ogbah is getting the best of Herron. TIme to do something about that.
Ogbah was a beast!
Dolphins are just sitting in Cover-1 now and basically daring us to throw it deep. Tells me that they don’t respect our receivers at all and/or they don’t respect Mac’s ability to make them pay for it.
They didn't but give Mac some credit, he made some good throws.
My god, Tua is such a terrible quarterback.
By the same poster no less
Dolphins are a good defense. He’s showing me a lot today so far.
Click to expand...
Agreed… Miami's secondary is good
Click to expand...
Really REALY bad call - I couldn't be happier
Patriots fans agree the sack on Mac for roughing the passer was a bad call.
Come on guys, don’t let that talentless hack Roberts do that to you
Salty?
That was so tight!!!
This one is just for @circumstances
Man the dolphins defensive line is huge. Jesus
Taking notice...
Mac belongs in the NFL, this stage isn't too big for him.
Sounds like Patriots fans are settled on their QB.
Flores is hopping mad and should be.. that was a free play Tua had before the 2 minute warning.
I feel like Miami gets screwed out of free plays a lot
MIA outsmarting themselves
Miami inserts Brissett
This is not a knock on the defense, but Tua is easily one of the worst starters in the league. Maybe the worst. How can one even describe the level of his suckitude? I think the Pats win big as the walls close in on him in the second half.
This is just the same poster that keeps posting these type comments
That Parker reception settled the tone...
Big catch from Parker for a big 1st down
It's what miami historically does to NE. They run the weirdo plays in order to compete with us.
Clearly still has wildcat game nightmares
Why so many damn penalties on NE?
Patriots fans not used to this...
Some of these throws from Mac are unbelievable
Mac definitely not scared to take a hit.
I guess you can take the player out of Baltimore, but not the Baltimore out of the player.
lmao Judon costs NE another 15 yards.
Mac plays with the poise of a 10-year vet.
More Mac slurping
These F'in refs are horrible. Ignore every damn hold on Miami
Oh the Irony, we've been saying that for years about NE
He's a 3rd down machine. 6 first downs on all 3rd downs tonight. 9 of 13.
Mac burned Miami a lot on 3rd down
i'm just happy knowing we're all set for the next decade or so.
One game, people lol
LMAO Tua got obliterated
Tua throws ill-advised interception
Tua is trash. Looks like we might have the best QB in this years draft!
More overreaction
Every time they blitz Mac makes them pay.
Unfortunately this was true more often than not
Are you ****ing kidding me
Smith fumbles....
Tua is trash, he might make another stupid mistake.
Nope, no more mistakes as Tua drills another back breaking pass to Parker for 13 yards
Harlan absolutely SUCKS as an Announcer.. FFS..
But he's openly rooting for your team.
Thanks refs for 0-1 off two nonexistent fumbles.
Umm that 2nd fumble was an extremely obvious existent fumble!
Big let down. Should’ve won.
No you should have lost by more.
it seems like every year Miami gets a fluke win over us...
Miami wins 17-16
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Speaking of which, where are all those Cheaters and Jills fans that were posting this week?

I told ‘em, “whenever Pats fans show up talking smack on our forums we win…keep talkin’!

I love being right, sometimes :)
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

mekadave said:
Pats fans being arrogant. In other news, the sky is blue and water is wet.
The ones who stick around will continue to be extremely arrogant. They will point to the championships, it doesn't matter how low that team sinks in the coming years.

There will be a lot fewer of them posting on message boards as the losses start to pile up, though.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

J. David Wannyheimer said:
The ones who stick around will continue to be extremely arrogant. They will point to the championships, it doesn't matter how low that team sinks in the coming years.

There will be a lot fewer of them posting on message boards as the losses start to pile up, though.
They’ll hold on to those titles and constantly bring them up for years when that’s all they’ll have to look at when they consistently miss the playoffs or lose early in the playoffs every year.
 
opticblazed

Dolph N.Fan said:
🤣🤣 they sound like us
 
