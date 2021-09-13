From the Patriots POV (Part I)

Dolph N.Fan
Here we go y'all, first one of the season:
lol we were sayng the same here except Miami is the one with a good chance to go 2 games up on 2 other teams in the division next week.Jets losing by 8 with the Panthers about to enter the red zone again, about 12 min left. Bills down by 10 with about 9 minutes left and momentum heavily against them since they were winning by double-digits just a bit ago... If these scores hold and if NE can take care of business today they will be 1 game ahead of the rest of the division 1 week in.
Nope, not today.In 4 hours............................. "1st place Pats, 1 game up on the entire division"
They are allowed to get away with more holding than other OLsOur OL is all universe. Gonna run over a lot of teams this year.
Of course you do, Harlan had a massive hard on for New England. Quite sickening at times.I like this TV crew.
Thankfully it wasn't for Raewkon DavisUgh... that's an ugly injury. Gone for the season.
Definitely a better catcher than runner to be a RB.Never run White. Waste of downs
Miami on their 1st smooth TD drive of the game.defense not offering much resistance here....
Some props to Flores?Completely out coached on that drive.
NE's offense has been based on illegal picks for 20 years...WTF.. Miami has been blocking on those swing passes before the ball was thrown..
Not happy with Patricia for some reason (he's not their D-Coordinator) after Tua leads Miami to a 7-0 lead with ease.Fire patricia
Trying to calm down the overreacters as we all know well here as well.It's one drive, let's calm down
Looking ahead to Brady...Defense better be a lot better than this in week 4 that’s for sure.
This poster was right not to overreact.Not concerned. Miami's Offense is a little weird. As the announcers said, they are one of the best first quarter offenses. You can practice and prepare all you want, but until you see first hand how they do their RPO, you won't be completely prepared to deal with it. I expect the D to have a better showing next drive.
Really was one of the smoothest Dolphins drives in a long time.Dear God that was ugly.
Dolphins just bullied us.
Refs don't overturn NE's first lost fumble to Miami.He’s down you garbage refs
Let's revisit this in the rematch...Pats D is already getting a feel for the Dolphins O I think. They really aren't that good. We just need to get use to their RPO. Let's go now O!
He was getting a lot of yards after contact for my likingThey can’t stop Harris
I was shocked by this sighting as well.Is that tug job Bob actually sitting next to a woman his age? Good Lord! Wonders will never cease.
Hopefully there will be better days for Philips, this wasn't one of them.Onwenu just killed Phillips helping out Wynn
Gameplan was definitely to make Mac beat them as a rookie.Miami determined to stop the run. Opening up some good passing lanes
They go one year with bad QB play and couldn't handle it lolI’m so glad the Patriots have a QB this year. I missed that.
Geez try 20 years as a Dolphins fan with bad QB play.Feels nice to see my Patriots have a QB play for them this year. It’s been 20 months?
Early forshadowing,Going to give this game away with all the mistakes, ball on the ground 3 times already and costly penalties.
Hmmm I wonder why?KVN loves to talk a lot but I’m glad he’s back
I'm surprised there weren't more of these comments to be honestTua is so bad
He is, get used to it!Waddle seems too fast for our secondary.
Ogbah was a beast!Ogbah is getting the best of Herron. TIme to do something about that.
They didn't but give Mac some credit, he made some good throws.Dolphins are just sitting in Cover-1 now and basically daring us to throw it deep. Tells me that they don’t respect our receivers at all and/or they don’t respect Mac’s ability to make them pay for it.
By the same poster no lessMy god, Tua is such a terrible quarterback.
Some props to the Miami DDolphins are a good defense. He’s showing me a lot today so far.
More respectAgreed… Miami's secondary is good
Patriots fans agree the sack on Mac for roughing the passer was a bad call.Really REALY bad call - I couldn't be happier
Salty?Come on guys, don’t let that talentless hack Roberts do that to you
This one is just for @circumstancesThat was so tight!!!
Taking notice...Man the dolphins defensive line is huge. Jesus
Sounds like Patriots fans are settled on their QB.Mac belongs in the NFL, this stage isn't too big for him.
I feel like Miami gets screwed out of free plays a lotFlores is hopping mad and should be.. that was a free play Tua had before the 2 minute warning.
Miami inserts BrissettMIA outsmarting themselves
This is just the same poster that keeps posting these type commentsThis is not a knock on the defense, but Tua is easily one of the worst starters in the league. Maybe the worst. How can one even describe the level of his suckitude? I think the Pats win big as the walls close in on him in the second half.
Big catch from Parker for a big 1st downThat Parker reception settled the tone...
Clearly still has wildcat game nightmaresIt's what miami historically does to NE. They run the weirdo plays in order to compete with us.
Patriots fans not used to this...Why so many damn penalties on NE?
Mac definitely not scared to take a hit.Some of these throws from Mac are unbelievable
lmao Judon costs NE another 15 yards.I guess you can take the player out of Baltimore, but not the Baltimore out of the player.
More Mac slurpingMac plays with the poise of a 10-year vet.
Oh the Irony, we've been saying that for years about NEThese F'in refs are horrible. Ignore every damn hold on Miami
Mac burned Miami a lot on 3rd downHe's a 3rd down machine. 6 first downs on all 3rd downs tonight. 9 of 13.
One game, people loli'm just happy knowing we're all set for the next decade or so.
Tua throws ill-advised interceptionLMAO Tua got obliterated
More overreactionTua is trash. Looks like we might have the best QB in this years draft!
Unfortunately this was true more often than notEvery time they blitz Mac makes them pay.
Smith fumbles....Are you ****ing kidding me
Nope, no more mistakes as Tua drills another back breaking pass to Parker for 13 yardsTua is trash, he might make another stupid mistake.
But he's openly rooting for your team.Harlan absolutely SUCKS as an Announcer.. FFS..
Umm that 2nd fumble was an extremely obvious existent fumble!Thanks refs for 0-1 off two nonexistent fumbles.
No you should have lost by more.Big let down. Should’ve won.
Miami wins 17-16it seems like every year Miami gets a fluke win over us...