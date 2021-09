From the Patriots POV (Part I)

Here we go y'all, first one of the season:lol we were sayng the same here except Miami is the one with a good chance to go 2 games up on 2 other teams in the division next week.Nope, not today.They are allowed to get away with more holding than other OLsOf course you do, Harlan had a massive hard on for New England. Quite sickening at times.Thankfully it wasn't for Raewkon DavisDefinitely a better catcher than runner to be a RB.Miami on their 1st smooth TD drive of the game.Some props to Flores?NE's offense has been based on illegal picks for 20 years...Not happy with Patricia for some reason (he's not their D-Coordinator) after Tua leads Miami to a 7-0 lead with ease.Trying to calm down the overreacters as we all know well here as well.Looking ahead to Brady...This poster was right not to overreact.Really was one of the smoothest Dolphins drives in a long time.Refs don't overturn NE's first lost fumble to Miami.Let's revisit this in the rematch...He was getting a lot of yards after contact for my likingI was shocked by this sighting as well.Hopefully there will be better days for Philips, this wasn't one of them.Gameplan was definitely to make Mac beat them as a rookie.They goyear with bad QB play and couldn't handle it lolGeez try 20 years as a Dolphins fan with bad QB play.Early forshadowing,Hmmm I wonder why?I'm surprised there weren't more of these comments to be honestHe is, get used to it!Ogbah was a beast!They didn't but give Mac some credit, he made some good throws.By the same poster no lessSome props to the Miami DMore respectPatriots fans agree the sack on Mac for roughing the passer was a bad call.Salty?This one is just for @circumstances Taking notice...Sounds like Patriots fans are settled on their QB.I feel like Miami gets screwed out of free plays a lotMiami inserts BrissettThis is just the same poster that keeps posting these type commentsBig catch from Parker for a big 1st downClearly still has wildcat game nightmaresPatriots fans not used to this...Mac definitely not scared to take a hit.lmao Judon costs NE another 15 yards.More Mac slurpingOh the Irony, we've been saying that for years about NEMac burned Miami a lot on 3rd downOne game, people lolTua throws ill-advised interceptionMore overreactionUnfortunately this was true more often than notSmith fumbles....Nope, no more mistakes as Tua drills another back breaking pass to Parker for 13 yardsBut he's openly rooting for your team.Umm that 2nd fumble was an extremely obvious existent fumble!No you should have lost by more.Miami wins 17-16