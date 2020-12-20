From the Patriots POV

I think Pats avoid elimination today in all scenarios with a win today. I’d like our season to still be alive after Christmas. That’s not a bad thing to hang your hat on in a down year.
I see this being a grinder. Go Pats, squish the fish.
No squishing today!
Hard to think and believe that we could be out from play-offs since 2008...what a fantastic period we had...
Dolphins wrecked our SB chances last year. Time to return the favor for their playoff chances.
If Tua is for real and Trevor Lawrence lives up to the hype, that would be three very good QBs in the AFCE. Big "if" but it could be fun to watch.
NE would be all alone with no QB lol
Haven't said this in about 20 years, but this offense is horseshit. It's a joke.
Oh no...bad QB play for the first time in 20 years.
Gilmore just got bullied on that play
Gilmore stiff armed multiple times on one play lol
Flores has coached the Fins pretty well. He knows exactly what we are not good at. Doing a good job stretching the game horizontally, having Smythe attack Hall in open space.
Praise for coach Flo
Tua looks very poised and confident for a rookie going against a Belichick defense.
Tua praise from the opposition's fans
Miami’s receivers are worse than the pats yet their offense looks so much more efficient. Having a good qb makes all the difference.
Ya'll reading this?
Thank god. That was just going to be embarrassing if they had a 98 yard drive
Except Miami did
have a 98 yd drive, just didn't end in a TD.
Dolphins uniforms: Classic, winners.
Patriots uniforms: Blecccccccccchhhhhhhhhh.
Dolphins throwbacks are just too sexy to go unpraised
How does the opponent not see it ? One foot back ? Cam run.
Is it really that simple?
Old buddy Van Noy recognizes the route and nearly comes up with the INT.
Shame he dropped it
Dolphins aren’t a playoff worthy team imo. They’ll be a quick exit if they get there.
boo hoo
Oh man who is the commentator? My brain bleeds every time he talks.
Patriots might wanna get used to having mediocre announcers call their games
Wow.. horrible blitz pickup by Ahmed.
Extremely awful attempt at pass pro by Ahmed
Even though our defense is playing great today, I'm still shocked that Miami was somehow 8-4 going into last week's game. They are terrible
Not as "terrible" as the patriots though
Whoever wants cam back is stupid.
After Cam looks to have fumbled for a scoop and score for Miami
Let’s sign Tyrod Taylor. Everywhere he goes, that team almost immediately finds their QB of the future
Stephen Ross wearing a mask over his mouth but not his nose is just so Stephen Ross. That is literally the face of a decade of Miami incompetence.
That was pretty random...ok
Tua was 20/26, don't need to be "impressive" when your defense is getting gashed for 250 rushing yds
I miss when the networks assigned their star commentators to us on the reg. It's so painful to hear this Davis fellow. Absolutely ridiculous analysis on nearly every play.
hahaha NE fans don't even know who Ian Eagle and Charles Davis are
Dolphins might have figured this defense out. offense is going to have to be a lot better than they were in the first half.
Miami marches right down the field for a TD to open up the 2nd half
This is embarrassing. Miami has no respect for the Patriots at all.
Fake punt nullified by non reporting...
Ford is crushing it today! Harry not so much...
Fan wonders why Ford didn't catch on in NE
If Miami was healthy at the WR position they would be winning comfortably
I really like Van Ginkel. Would make a good future Patriot.
Because he's always making 2000-2019 Patriot like plays
Miami run offense was beautiful!
That was a pretty nifty trick on the 2 point conversion.
the sexiness of the execution for the 2PT conversion can't go unnoticed
So the Pats will give the Dolphins a 7th rd pick next year for compensation for the guy who just helped score a 2pt conversion against them.
Pats get gassed in Miami every frickin' year. Playing in that heat/humidity after practicing in the cold (on Friday!?!) is exhausting.
It's DEC be glad this game wasn't in SEP
Pats winning the division has NEVER been celebrated by the media like the Bills championship this season. Media is so biased.
Probably because NE has won so many since BUF last did?
Gave up 22 points and MIami left probably at least 10 points on the board. Think the D just got tired of dragging our offenses carcass all year.
Miami absolutely dominated this game in just a half of football
Can't even sustain a drive against prevent defense.
Cam sacked on 4th down essentially ending the game and the Pats season.