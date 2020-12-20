From the Patriots POV

I think Pats avoid elimination today in all scenarios with a win today. I’d like our season to still be alive after Christmas. That’s not a bad thing to hang your hat on in a down year.



I see this being a grinder. Go Pats, squish the fish. Click to expand...

Hard to think and believe that we could be out from play-offs since 2008...what a fantastic period we had... Click to expand...

Dolphins wrecked our SB chances last year. Time to return the favor for their playoff chances. Click to expand...

If Tua is for real and Trevor Lawrence lives up to the hype, that would be three very good QBs in the AFCE. Big "if" but it could be fun to watch. Click to expand...

Haven't said this in about 20 years, but this offense is horseshit. It's a joke. Click to expand...

Gilmore just got bullied on that play Click to expand...

Flores has coached the Fins pretty well. He knows exactly what we are not good at. Doing a good job stretching the game horizontally, having Smythe attack Hall in open space. Click to expand...

Tua looks very poised and confident for a rookie going against a Belichick defense. Click to expand...

Miami’s receivers are worse than the pats yet their offense looks so much more efficient. Having a good qb makes all the difference. Click to expand...

Thank god. That was just going to be embarrassing if they had a 98 yard drive Click to expand...

Dolphins uniforms: Classic, winners.



Patriots uniforms: Blecccccccccchhhhhhhhhh. Click to expand...

How does the opponent not see it ? One foot back ? Cam run. Click to expand...

Old buddy Van Noy recognizes the route and nearly comes up with the INT. Click to expand...

Dolphins aren’t a playoff worthy team imo. They’ll be a quick exit if they get there. Click to expand...

Oh man who is the commentator? My brain bleeds every time he talks. Click to expand...

Wow.. horrible blitz pickup by Ahmed. Click to expand...

Even though our defense is playing great today, I'm still shocked that Miami was somehow 8-4 going into last week's game. They are terrible Click to expand...

Cam targets the ground. Click to expand...

Whoever wants cam back is stupid. Click to expand...

Let’s sign Tyrod Taylor. Everywhere he goes, that team almost immediately finds their QB of the future Click to expand...

Stephen Ross wearing a mask over his mouth but not his nose is just so Stephen Ross. That is literally the face of a decade of Miami incompetence. Click to expand...

Tua is not impressive. Click to expand...

I miss when the networks assigned their star commentators to us on the reg. It's so painful to hear this Davis fellow. Absolutely ridiculous analysis on nearly every play. Click to expand...

Dolphins might have figured this defense out. offense is going to have to be a lot better than they were in the first half. Click to expand...

This is embarrassing. Miami has no respect for the Patriots at all. Click to expand...

The Pat's are so lucky. Click to expand...

Ford is crushing it today! Harry not so much... Click to expand...

If Miami was healthy at the WR position they would be winning comfortably Click to expand...

I really like Van Ginkel. Would make a good future Patriot. Click to expand...

Run defense is ugly... Click to expand...

That was a pretty nifty trick on the 2 point conversion. Click to expand...

So the Pats will give the Dolphins a 7th rd pick next year for compensation for the guy who just helped score a 2pt conversion against them. Click to expand...

Pats get gassed in Miami every frickin' year. Playing in that heat/humidity after practicing in the cold (on Friday!?!) is exhausting. Click to expand...

Pats winning the division has NEVER been celebrated by the media like the Bills championship this season. Media is so biased. Click to expand...

Gave up 22 points and MIami left probably at least 10 points on the board. Think the D just got tired of dragging our offenses carcass all year. Click to expand...

Can't even sustain a drive against prevent defense. Click to expand...

