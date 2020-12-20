 From the Patriots POV | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

From the Patriots POV

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
19,154
Reaction score
11,379
Location
Columbus, OH
I think Pats avoid elimination today in all scenarios with a win today. I’d like our season to still be alive after Christmas. That’s not a bad thing to hang your hat on in a down year.

I see this being a grinder. Go Pats, squish the fish.
Click to expand...
No squishing today!
Hard to think and believe that we could be out from play-offs since 2008...what a fantastic period we had...
Click to expand...
Yeah whatever
Dolphins wrecked our SB chances last year. Time to return the favor for their playoff chances.
Click to expand...
Wrong again
If Tua is for real and Trevor Lawrence lives up to the hype, that would be three very good QBs in the AFCE. Big "if" but it could be fun to watch.
Click to expand...
NE would be all alone with no QB lol
Haven't said this in about 20 years, but this offense is horseshit. It's a joke.
Click to expand...
Oh no...bad QB play for the first time in 20 years.
Gilmore just got bullied on that play
Click to expand...
Gilmore stiff armed multiple times on one play lol
Flores has coached the Fins pretty well. He knows exactly what we are not good at. Doing a good job stretching the game horizontally, having Smythe attack Hall in open space.
Click to expand...
Praise for coach Flo
Tua looks very poised and confident for a rookie going against a Belichick defense.
Click to expand...
Tua praise from the opposition's fans
Miami’s receivers are worse than the pats yet their offense looks so much more efficient. Having a good qb makes all the difference.
Click to expand...
Ya'll reading this?
Thank god. That was just going to be embarrassing if they had a 98 yard drive
Click to expand...
Except Miami did have a 98 yd drive, just didn't end in a TD.
Dolphins uniforms: Classic, winners.

Patriots uniforms: Blecccccccccchhhhhhhhhh.
Click to expand...
Dolphins throwbacks are just too sexy to go unpraised
How does the opponent not see it ? One foot back ? Cam run.
Click to expand...
Is it really that simple?
Old buddy Van Noy recognizes the route and nearly comes up with the INT.
Click to expand...
Shame he dropped it
Dolphins aren’t a playoff worthy team imo. They’ll be a quick exit if they get there.
Click to expand...
boo hoo
Oh man who is the commentator? My brain bleeds every time he talks.
Click to expand...
Patriots might wanna get used to having mediocre announcers call their games
Wow.. horrible blitz pickup by Ahmed.
Click to expand...
Extremely awful attempt at pass pro by Ahmed
Even though our defense is playing great today, I'm still shocked that Miami was somehow 8-4 going into last week's game. They are terrible
Click to expand...
Not as "terrible" as the patriots though
Cam targets the ground.
Click to expand...
lol
Whoever wants cam back is stupid.
Click to expand...
After Cam looks to have fumbled for a scoop and score for Miami
Let’s sign Tyrod Taylor. Everywhere he goes, that team almost immediately finds their QB of the future
Click to expand...
lol so true
Stephen Ross wearing a mask over his mouth but not his nose is just so Stephen Ross. That is literally the face of a decade of Miami incompetence.
Click to expand...
That was pretty random...ok
Tua is not impressive.
Click to expand...
Tua was 20/26, don't need to be "impressive" when your defense is getting gashed for 250 rushing yds
I miss when the networks assigned their star commentators to us on the reg. It's so painful to hear this Davis fellow. Absolutely ridiculous analysis on nearly every play.
Click to expand...
hahaha NE fans don't even know who Ian Eagle and Charles Davis are
Dolphins might have figured this defense out. offense is going to have to be a lot better than they were in the first half.
Click to expand...
Miami marches right down the field for a TD to open up the 2nd half
This is embarrassing. Miami has no respect for the Patriots at all.
Click to expand...
NONE!!!
The Pat's are so lucky.
Click to expand...
Fake punt nullified by non reporting...
Ford is crushing it today! Harry not so much...
Click to expand...
Fan wonders why Ford didn't catch on in NE
If Miami was healthy at the WR position they would be winning comfortably
Click to expand...
Agreed
I really like Van Ginkel. Would make a good future Patriot.
Click to expand...
Because he's always making 2000-2019 Patriot like plays
Run defense is ugly...
Click to expand...
Miami run offense was beautiful!
That was a pretty nifty trick on the 2 point conversion.
Click to expand...
the sexiness of the execution for the 2PT conversion can't go unnoticed
So the Pats will give the Dolphins a 7th rd pick next year for compensation for the guy who just helped score a 2pt conversion against them.
Click to expand...
YES SIR!
Pats get gassed in Miami every frickin' year. Playing in that heat/humidity after practicing in the cold (on Friday!?!) is exhausting.
Click to expand...
It's DEC be glad this game wasn't in SEP
Pats winning the division has NEVER been celebrated by the media like the Bills championship this season. Media is so biased.
Click to expand...
Probably because NE has won so many since BUF last did?
Gave up 22 points and MIami left probably at least 10 points on the board. Think the D just got tired of dragging our offenses carcass all year.
Click to expand...
Miami absolutely dominated this game in just a half of football
Can't even sustain a drive against prevent defense.
Click to expand...
Cam sacked on 4th down essentially ending the game and the Pats season.
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
10,075
Reaction score
10,554
Entitled prats!

Let this be the first in a long line of feasts where the beverage of choice is Patriots' Tears!!!!!!!! Dine well tonight Dolphins, you earned it.

Now, let's start thinking about the playoffs ... something Pats' fans can no longer do.

:cheers:
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
3,224
Reaction score
630
Age
44
Location
MD
Pats winning the division has NEVER been celebrated by the media like the Bills championship this season. Media is so biased.
Click to expand...
Click to expand...
Did this MFer really just say this. Can he read what he types?

CBS has a damn store at your stadium, Les Moonves use to sit with Kraft during games (which I thought was totally a conflict of interest as the head of a network)
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Second String
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
1,780
Reaction score
1,161
Here’s to the Pats going though the Bills and Phins past 20 years. And see how many fans they really have.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
5,035
Reaction score
3,200
I'm scrolling PatsFans.com (post-game thread)...99.9% of the fans are taking the loss in stride.

.1 (one poster) is tempting me to sign up and flame his a** until I'm booted.

:shrug::shrug::shrug::shrug::shrug:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom