From the Raiders POV

Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 21,906
- Reaction score
- 15,645
- Location
- Columbus, OH
They only played down for about a QTRIf they want to play down to their opponent (again) then very good chance we'll lose.
No crushing todayWe should win this game…. It would be awesome to just crush an opponent
Carr gets sacked earlyWay to walk into the sack there…
Vegas has issues with more opposing fans than raiders fan at their games.Looks like there are a lot of Dolphins fans there today,
Elandon Roberts pick 6!there’s the first pick 6 of the year
But miami's offense though...Miami has some good players on defense. Don't sleep on this team.
Raiders stopped on 4th and 3Why can’t we get a real running back on the roster ? You mean to tell me there’s nobody else we can pick up?
Apparently Miami isn't the only ones with OL issues.OL is so bad this year. Can’t run block or pass block
Dolphins go up 14-0Miami owns us.
I swear the ****ing Dolphins are our kryptonite. Unreal
lol other forums really do all sound the sameSo far we hate the D, OL & Foster Moreau tonight is anyone missing
lol Didn't some here have Leatherwood on their draft boards?Sorry but Leatherwood is a ****ING BUST
lol Miami gives up a safety with horrific playcallingA worse play call than gruden going for it on 4th
Yep true at this pointThey haven't done ****! We've pretty much gifted the 14pts.
several 15 yards tacked on to Raiders plays throughout the gameRefs helping us now
That didn't last longMiami pass protection is holding up
he is?Brisett is always getting rid of the ball on time
Sanders misses the FGWow a doink! I’ll take it.
I think Miami would have won if they had Tua.If Tua was playing the Raiders would be leading. Tua might have even fumbled on that sack. Briskett did a good job not fumbling......
Another late hit penalty on Miami defenseMiami defense is dirty
That's his game face lolEvery time they show Brisset on the sideline he looks like he just took a Bong hit!
for sure, he's awful nowBrisset was a much better player in Indy.
That he didTime for Carr to bury these phins
Yeah I knew it would eventually be a problem for MiamiCarr to Waller could not be stopped forever.
No love for Kenyan Drake lolDrake sucks
Pathetic for Miami25 unanswered points. I’ll take that
Just a sack, Miami settles for a FGGot a feeling we’re gonna get a strip sack this drive.
Miami not creative enough on offenseStill happy with the D. Miami is giving them everything they have and still not scoring TDs.
JaChubby Brisket somehow picks up a first down running.****in fat briskett running....
And Miami scores a TD and 2 pts lolIts over Miami wont score a td plus a 2 point conversion.
Howard forces a punt with Miami down 8Insane coverage by Howard there, have to admit
Only allowed Miami to get OTMissed extra point looming large
Crosby with an obvious late hit on BrissettHuge mistake by Max
So Miami isn't the only ones to do this?Can't let free rushers go untouched. Unreal
apparently Miami got away with a lot of holding callsWhere is the holding calls
Dolphins on comeback trailThese mfs will NOT go away
lolBad PI call. That’s X Howard on every play and he never gets called.
Those were stupid callsDolphins going stupid with wildcat lol
Fuller for 2 pts!Ok just make a stop on this 2 Pt…fuk me
More like Same old DolphinsSame old Raiders. Nothing ever changes......
I feel the same about ColemanDoes ANYONE need ANY more evidence on Arnette? He is an awful player
Obviously didn't watch Miami last weekNever seen a team that hurts itself so much.
Austin Jackson in OT with the holding penaltyAbout damn time they call holding!!
Miami converts 4th and 20You can't make this up.
It was looking that way for a momentPlease don’t lose the same exact way two years in a row
Raiders DBs were constantly there before the ball got there in OTThey could have called two PIs against us this drive.
Unfortunately this was true as Miami settles for the FG in OTPlenty of time for Carr
Backbreaker catch in OT ultimately winning the game for the RaidersDamn what a throw by Carr and catch by Edwards.
lol no Fitzmagic today.Run the clock down so Miami has little time just in case....
Raiders nail chip shot FG in OT for the win.YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!3-0 baby!!! No thanks to Gruden.
Game was definitely closer than I expected it to beThis game was way tougher than it should have been.
Pretty sure if Miami got to a 14-0 lead with Tua, they would have won this gameWhew! I knew I wanted Tua to be QB rather than Jacoby. When they ruled him out I felt the game got a lot tougher for us. Still put ourselves in a damn big whole, but our offense continues to prove the only thing that can stop us is ourselves.
On to the ColtsGive Miami some credit. I’ll take a team that can win close ones over a team that wins in blowouts and loses close games.