From the Raiders POV

If they want to play down to their opponent (again) then very good chance we'll lose.
They only played down for about a QTR
We should win this game…. It would be awesome to just crush an opponent
No crushing today
Way to walk into the sack there…
Carr gets sacked early
Looks like there are a lot of Dolphins fans there today,
Vegas has issues with more opposing fans than raiders fan at their games.
there’s the first pick 6 of the year
Elandon Roberts pick 6!
Miami has some good players on defense. Don't sleep on this team.
But miami's offense though...
Why can’t we get a real running back on the roster ? You mean to tell me there’s nobody else we can pick up?
Raiders stopped on 4th and 3
OL is so bad this year. Can’t run block or pass block
Apparently Miami isn't the only ones with OL issues.
Miami owns us.
Dolphins go up 14-0
I swear the ****ing Dolphins are our kryptonite. Unreal
So far we hate the D, OL & Foster Moreau tonight is anyone missing
lol other forums really do all sound the same
Sorry but Leatherwood is a ****ING BUST
lol Didn't some here have Leatherwood on their draft boards?
A worse play call than gruden going for it on 4th
lol Miami gives up a safety with horrific playcalling
They haven't done ****! We've pretty much gifted the 14pts.
Yep true at this point
Refs helping us now
several 15 yards tacked on to Raiders plays throughout the game
Miami pass protection is holding up
That didn't last long
Brisett is always getting rid of the ball on time
he is?
Wow a doink! I’ll take it.
Sanders misses the FG
If Tua was playing the Raiders would be leading. Tua might have even fumbled on that sack. Briskett did a good job not fumbling......
I think Miami would have won if they had Tua.
Miami defense is dirty
Another late hit penalty on Miami defense
Every time they show Brisset on the sideline he looks like he just took a Bong hit!
That's his game face lol
Brisset was a much better player in Indy.
for sure, he's awful now
Time for Carr to bury these phins
That he did
Carr to Waller could not be stopped forever.
Yeah I knew it would eventually be a problem for Miami
Drake sucks
No love for Kenyan Drake lol
25 unanswered points. I’ll take that
Pathetic for Miami
Got a feeling we’re gonna get a strip sack this drive.
Just a sack, Miami settles for a FG
Still happy with the D. Miami is giving them everything they have and still not scoring TDs.
Miami not creative enough on offense
****in fat briskett running....
JaChubby Brisket somehow picks up a first down running.
Its over Miami wont score a td plus a 2 point conversion.
And Miami scores a TD and 2 pts lol
Insane coverage by Howard there, have to admit
Howard forces a punt with Miami down 8
Missed extra point looming large
Only allowed Miami to get OT
Huge mistake by Max
Crosby with an obvious late hit on Brissett
Can't let free rushers go untouched. Unreal
So Miami isn't the only ones to do this?
Where is the holding calls
apparently Miami got away with a lot of holding calls
These mfs will NOT go away
Dolphins on comeback trail
Bad PI call. That’s X Howard on every play and he never gets called.
lol
Dolphins going stupid with wildcat lol
Those were stupid calls
Ok just make a stop on this 2 Pt…fuk me
Fuller for 2 pts!
Same old Raiders. Nothing ever changes......
More like Same old Dolphins
Does ANYONE need ANY more evidence on Arnette? He is an awful player
I feel the same about Coleman
Never seen a team that hurts itself so much.
Obviously didn't watch Miami last week
About damn time they call holding!!
Austin Jackson in OT with the holding penalty
You can't make this up.
Miami converts 4th and 20
Please don’t lose the same exact way two years in a row
It was looking that way for a moment
They could have called two PIs against us this drive.
Raiders DBs were constantly there before the ball got there in OT
Plenty of time for Carr
Unfortunately this was true as Miami settles for the FG in OT
Damn what a throw by Carr and catch by Edwards.
Backbreaker catch in OT ultimately winning the game for the Raiders
Run the clock down so Miami has little time just in case....
lol no Fitzmagic today.
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!3-0 baby!!! No thanks to Gruden.
Raiders nail chip shot FG in OT for the win.
This game was way tougher than it should have been.
Game was definitely closer than I expected it to be
Whew! I knew I wanted Tua to be QB rather than Jacoby. When they ruled him out I felt the game got a lot tougher for us. Still put ourselves in a damn big whole, but our offense continues to prove the only thing that can stop us is ourselves.
Pretty sure if Miami got to a 14-0 lead with Tua, they would have won this game
Give Miami some credit. I’ll take a team that can win close ones over a team that wins in blowouts and loses close games.
On to the Colts
 
