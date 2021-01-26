Frye is OC?

gregorygrant83 said: I don't see the big deal. Kelly could be right. With no oc currently on board would it be surprising to hear Frye is calling the plays for the time being? Doesn't mean people should read nore into it. Click to expand...

This is true plus he was also the OC at Central Michigan. Though it is a bit interesting in that if we where going to hire the OC internally why not have him get some work calling plays?