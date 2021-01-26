 Frye is OC? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Frye is OC?

I don't see the big deal. Kelly could be right. With no oc currently on board would it be surprising to hear Frye is calling the plays for the time being? Doesn't mean people should read nore into it.
 
This is true plus he was also the OC at Central Michigan. Though it is a bit interesting in that if we where going to hire the OC internally why not have him get some work calling plays?
 
Teams in the past have used QB coaches etc at the senior bowl to call plays.

so it’s not a foreign practice is all I’m saying
 
