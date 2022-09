FinsGonnaRock06 said: I see we are getting zero Respect again. The talking head TV Experts (dumb asses) have no clue about the Hell this Year’s Dolphins are gonna unleash on the League. I am fired the **** up, Let’s Go MIAMI Click to expand...

Let them say whatever they want. Five days from now there will be incontrovertible visual evidence of who we are. Then it'll be, can we do it two weeks in a row? Then it will be, but can we win in the playoffs? Then when we win in the playoffs, it'll be, can we win on the road in the playoffs? Then it will be, can we in the SuperBowl? Then it will be, were we a fluke, and can we repeat?The point is there is no end to the media pundit @ssclowns. Ignore them. Have confidence in what you believe in and damn the torpedoes.