Full 2020 draft picks

wpgfishfan
I can't seem to find our draft picks for 2020. According to Tankathon this is it
1st Rd
4
MIA
1st Rd
16
PIT
1st Rd
25
HOU
2nd Rd
35
MIA
2nd Rd
61
NO
3rd Rd
68
MIA
5th Rd
144
PIT
6th Rd
163
MIA
6th Rd
182
DAL
7th Rd
196
MIA
7th Rd
215
KC
This misses the comp picks of 4th for James and 7th for Bolden (Wake comp pick is gone)
Are we not missing the Drake and Talib trade in this and also so we know what will trigger the 5th for Drake instead of the 6th?
