Full 2020 draft picks

Took another look through prosportstransactions and overthecap and this is what I came up with (picks we traded are in parentheses):



2020



1st Round



Dolphins



Texans--Tunsil trade



Steelers--Fitzpatrick trade







2nd Round



Dolphins



Saints--2019 trade down of 2nd







3rd Round



Dolphins







4th Round



(Dolphins pick to Texans--Tunsil trade)



(Titans pick--Tannehill trade to Steelers--Fitzpatrick trade)



Projected Compensatory pick for James







5th Round



(Dolphins pick to Cardinals--Rosen Trade)



Steelers--Fitzpatrick trade



Rams--Talib salary dump (Dolphins 2022 7th-rounder going to Rams)



Projected Compensatory pick for Wake







6th Round



Dolphins



Cowboys--Quinn trade



Cardinals--Drake trade, could become a 5th Rounder instead







7th Round



Chiefs--Lucas trade



(Dolphins or Chiefs pick to Vikings--Isidora trade)







unknown: 2020 pick swapped with Colts for Boehm, possibly a 6th for a 7th











2021



1st Round



Dolphins



Texans--Tunsil trade







2nd Round



Dolphins



Texans--Tunsil trade







3rd Round



Dolphins







4th Round



Dolphins







5th Round



Dolphins







6th Round



(Dolphins to Texans--Tunsil trade)



Cowboys--Quinn trade



Steelers or Buccaneers--Fitzpatrick trade







7th Round



(Dolphins to Steelers--Fitzpatrick trade)