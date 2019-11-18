Full 2020 draft picks

wpgfishfan

wpgfishfan

Pro Bowler
Joined
Sep 30, 2004
Messages
1,775
Reaction score
25
Age
50
Location
Winnipeg, MB Canada
S

savfin

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
13
Reaction score
2
Does anyone know the conditions for the Evan Boehm Trade? I thought I had read it was 2020 6th and Boehm for Indy's 7th.
 
finfinfin

finfinfin

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 29, 2014
Messages
172
Reaction score
96
Took another look through prosportstransactions and overthecap and this is what I came up with (picks we traded are in parentheses):

2020

1st Round

Dolphins

Texans--Tunsil trade

Steelers--Fitzpatrick trade



2nd Round

Dolphins

Saints--2019 trade down of 2nd



3rd Round

Dolphins



4th Round

(Dolphins pick to Texans--Tunsil trade)

(Titans pick--Tannehill trade to Steelers--Fitzpatrick trade)

Projected Compensatory pick for James



5th Round

(Dolphins pick to Cardinals--Rosen Trade)

Steelers--Fitzpatrick trade

Rams--Talib salary dump (Dolphins 2022 7th-rounder going to Rams)

Projected Compensatory pick for Wake



6th Round

Dolphins

Cowboys--Quinn trade

Cardinals--Drake trade, could become a 5th Rounder instead



7th Round

Chiefs--Lucas trade

(Dolphins or Chiefs pick to Vikings--Isidora trade)



unknown: 2020 pick swapped with Colts for Boehm, possibly a 6th for a 7th





2021

1st Round

Dolphins

Texans--Tunsil trade



2nd Round

Dolphins

Texans--Tunsil trade



3rd Round

Dolphins



4th Round

Dolphins



5th Round

Dolphins



6th Round

(Dolphins to Texans--Tunsil trade)

Cowboys--Quinn trade

Steelers or Buccaneers--Fitzpatrick trade



7th Round

(Dolphins to Steelers--Fitzpatrick trade)
 
Last edited:
finfinfin

finfinfin

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 29, 2014
Messages
172
Reaction score
96
2020 Round 1Dolphins pick5th overall
2020 Round 1from Steelers (Fitzpatrick)18th overall
2020 Round 1from Texans (Tunsil)27th overall at this moment
2020 Round 2Dolphins pick39th overall
2020 Round 2from Saints (2019 swap)56th overall
2020 Round 3Dolphins pick70th overall
2020 Round 4possible comp pick for James
2020 Round 5to & from Cardinals for Rosen & Drake based on trade conditions135th or 183rd overall
2020 Round 5from Steelers (Fitzpatrick)145th overall
2020 Round 5from Rams (Talib salary dump)148th overall
 
finfinfin

finfinfin

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 29, 2014
Messages
172
Reaction score
96
2020 Round 5possible comp pick for Wake
2020 Round 6Dolphins pick (possibly going to Colts for their 205th in Boehm trade)166th overall
2020 Round 6from Cowboys (Quinn)178th overall
2020 Round 7from Chiefs (Lucas)221st overall
Picks we gave up for 2020:
Round 4to Texans (Tunsil)[101st overall]
Round 4from Titans (Tannehill) to Steelers (Fitzpatrick)[121st overall]
Round 7to Vikings (Isidora)[221st overall]
 
finfinfin

finfinfin

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 29, 2014
Messages
172
Reaction score
96
In the above two posts are the info I have for our 2020 picks based on Tankathon, Over the Cap, Prosportstransactions and Profootballtalk. 2021 is coming up below. Also the compensatory picks will raise the overall pick numbers after Round 3.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom
Do Not Sell My Personal Information