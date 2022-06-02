FULL Interview with Tua's Trainer: Nick Hicks aka Per4orm

Lynn Bowden

"Every session with Tua, Lynn Bowden was there." "He's gonna find his spot. He is that good."



Chase Edmonds trains with them as well.

"He is up there with the best of the RBs I've worked with. He came to me and said I need to work on outside zone stuff. I don't need inside zone, I've been doing that for years. He is one of the first RBs to tell me specifically what he wants to work on."



What have you heard about HC McDaniel?

"Every guy that I've talked to on the team, told me the reason they signed with Miami is because of him. OR, they've never experienced an NFL locker room like this one. Whether it was Miami's last year, or the Cardinals, etc. They've never experienced a locker room like this. It is refreshing, it is fun. They are building something very special there. And it has everything to do with McDaniel and Frank, and Bev, and Sam Madison, and Pat Surtain, Wes Welker. They have put together a group of amazing human beings. Not just amazing football coaches. Those players are gonna fight for those coaches all season."



Flores

"Albert Wilson told me playing for Miami last year was the strangest year of football he has ever experienced in his life. It was wild. They had to walk in single file lines down the hallway, nobody was talking, everyone walking on pins and needles, just a finger pointing game all the time in meetings." "We have a new coach who is encouraging, smart, understands the players' psyche is very important to their performance, so we have to bring the best out of them."



"Tua was so excited and invested going into last year." "And to go to Tua having to step up to Flores, on behalf of the team, telling Flores he can't talk to people like that....Tua wasn't standing up for himself he was standing up for the entire team." "Tua is the most humble dude. How far do you have to push a kid to get him to that point?"



"Xavien Howard hated that man. He hated Flores' guts. Now, Xavien Howard went and got the peace sign tattoo on his neck, said he is in a much better place now."



Tua Tagovailoa

"Number one goal this offseason was getting his legs in shape, and his lower body in shape....and not just strength but speed....his throwing power comes heavily from his lower half."



Nick Hicks reached out to Tua's father to brainstorm some ideas for training Tua. He wanting to bring in and incorporate some of the drills they have done in the past.



