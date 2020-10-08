Full Stadiums - Florida

Report: FL governor to allow full capacity at Hard Rock Stadium Report: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to allow full capacity at Hard Rock Stadium

DeSantis Clears Gators To Open Stadium To Full Capacity: Report The University of Florida Gators' Oct. 25 home football game will still be limited to 13,000 in-person attendees, Andy Slater reports.

Dolphins reportedly get clearance to host full capacity at stadium, but will stick with 13,000 fans Gov. Ron DeSantis made a controversial and surprising decision on fans at Dolphins games.

