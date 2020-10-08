Full Stadiums - Florida

NY8123
We are aware the State of Florida will allow full stadiums if the venue chooses to do so. Below are some article on the topic if you want information.
Due to the potential political nature of this topic, this thread will remained LOCKED to replies and any other threads about this topic will be moved/merged or deleted. Thank you for your understanding in this matter.
- The Finheaven Staff.
Report: FL governor to allow full capacity at Hard Rock Stadium
Report: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to allow full capacity at Hard Rock Stadium
247sports.com
DeSantis Clears Gators To Open Stadium To Full Capacity: Report
The University of Florida Gators' Oct. 25 home football game will still be limited to 13,000 in-person attendees, Andy Slater reports.
patch.com
Dolphins reportedly get clearance to host full capacity at stadium, but will stick with 13,000 fans
Gov. Ron DeSantis made a controversial and surprising decision on fans at Dolphins games.
sports.yahoo.com
