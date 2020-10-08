Full Stadiums - Florida

We are aware the State of Florida will allow full stadiums if the venue chooses to do so. Below are some article on the topic if you want information.

Report: FL governor to allow full capacity at Hard Rock Stadium

DeSantis Clears Gators To Open Stadium To Full Capacity: Report

Dolphins reportedly get clearance to host full capacity at stadium, but will stick with 13,000 fans

Due to the potential political nature of this topic, this thread will remained LOCKED to replies and any other threads about this topic will be moved/merged or deleted. Thank you for your understanding in this matter.

- The Finheaven Staff.
 
