Fuller already dealing with "undisclosed injury"

Per rotoworld he exited practice on Wednesday and Flores says he's "dealing with something".

If anyone needed a reminder that our top receivers were made of glass and our receiving corps as a whole is the prettiest question mark in the league, welcome to the 2021 season.
 
Not sure this needed its own thread. Being discussed at length in the TC thread.
 
It's day 2. Let's catch our breath here.

X left the field too. OMG
 
Ya, this is an issue. We have Parker, Williams, Fuller, and Albert who have all had injury issues...which is worrisome.
 
