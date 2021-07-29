Fuller already dealing with "undisclosed injury"

Sirspud
Per rotoworld he exited practice on Wednesday and Flores says he's "dealing with something".
If anyone needed a reminder that our top receivers were made of glass and our receiving corps as a whole is the prettiest question mark in the league, welcome to the 2021 season.
