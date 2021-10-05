 Fuller Injury | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fuller Injury

D

Dollhouse

Fuller, Parker, Williams. What do these three have in common? Hint, it's the same malady Tua has.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

This post goes to those who loudly called for Fuller to be extended before he'd even played a down for us.

You were wrong. You were dead wrong, and rather than force us into going back into the old posts and prove that it was you... own up, come in here and take your beating.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

arge13 said:
Expected to miss multiple weeks with broken finger.
Click to expand...
Last I saw was week to week which is why he wasn't sent to IR. If it's confirmed multiple weeks...has he been IR'ed?
 
N

Nonhomerbillsfan

You can break my finger now and I’ll play for even 1 of his game checks.

I still don’t understand that if the team knew it was going to draft one of the Alabama receivers why wouldn’t you use that money on veteran depth for the trenches.

Trenches win games it’s proven time and time again.
 
Geordie

Geordie

He broke it trying to catch a ball thrown in the ground by Jacoby, that's kind of what Brissett was doing all game. Hopefully he's back for Tua's return, kinda wasted now anyway, not a good look though to have missed 4 games or more in your first 6 games with the team, backing up the perception of him being a huge injury risk.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

No surprise... Everyone should have seen this coming. Especially since I told you!!! Haha. Jk. But just another long line of injury prone players the dolphins love to keep bringing in. Grier has to go so bad
 
