Fuller Injury

He broke it trying to catch a ball thrown in the ground by Jacoby, that's kind of what Brissett was doing all game. Hopefully he's back for Tua's return, kinda wasted now anyway, not a good look though to have missed 4 games or more in your first 6 games with the team, backing up the perception of him being a huge injury risk.
No surprise... Everyone should have seen this coming. Especially since I told you!!! Haha. Jk. But just another long line of injury prone players the dolphins love to keep bringing in. Grier has to go so bad