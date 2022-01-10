Fun Facts / Tua vs the Patriots

Tua vs Belichick... Tua 3, Bill 0....Tua vs Mac Jones...Tua 2, Mac 0! Yes, I get that it is a team game and they are going to the playoffs. But Mac Jones has the 8th best running game in the league a solid OL and the second best coach of all time (of course Shula is #1) and yet, Tua still owns the Patriots. How long has it been since we swept them?? The stadium was rocking tonight and it was a lot of fun to watch the Cheatriot fans walk out disappointed. Go Fins!