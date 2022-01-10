 Fun Facts / Tua vs the Patriots | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fun Facts / Tua vs the Patriots

Tua vs Belichick... Tua 3, Bill 0....Tua vs Mac Jones...Tua 2, Mac 0! Yes, I get that it is a team game and they are going to the playoffs. But Mac Jones has the 8th best running game in the league a solid OL and the second best coach of all time (of course Shula is #1) and yet, Tua still owns the Patriots. How long has it been since we swept them?? The stadium was rocking tonight and it was a lot of fun to watch the Cheatriot fans walk out disappointed. Go Fins!
 
No offense but I thought this was going to be informative and tell us some new information. But it is nice to sweep the Patriots, even in the early 2000's when we had a better defense than we have now and a better team than we have now we didnt sweep the Patriots.
 
Tua is lucky he had the defense that he had this year. He mostly was just a game manager at best.
 
finatical said:
Tua vs Belichick... Tua 3, Bill 0....Tua vs Mac Jones...Tua 2, Mac 0! Yes, I get that it is a team game
Not to the masses when it comes to crediting SB titles to QB’s or team success in general.
It’s only a “team game” when the team loses. ;)
 
Casas9425 said:
Tua is lucky he had the defense that he had this year. He mostly was just a game manager at best.
I suggest you look at the last 20 superbowls or so… there’s a ton of game managers. Even guys that went on to have great careers like Brady and Big Ben were game managers for their first 2. It takes a team to win a Super Bowl or any game for that matter. Who’s to say a gunslinger that may score more but does it quick, doesn’t give the defense enough rest and they go on and let up a score right after?
 
finatical said:
Tua vs Belichick... Tua 3, Bill 0....Tua vs Mac Jones...Tua 2, Mac 0!
!
It seems some would have rather seen Tua throw for 350 yards and 4 TD’s in each of those three games than see the team go 3-0.

When was the last time MIA won three consecutive from NE? When was the last time a MIA QB was 3-0 against the Cheatriots this millenium?

Rhetorical, I know the answers……
 
Casas9425 said:
Tua is lucky he had the defense that he had this year. He mostly was just a game manager at best.
Herbert is lucky he has the offensive line, RB and WR’s he has. Otherwise he’d mostly be a game manager too.

Burrow is lucky he has the WR’s and RB he has too.

See how easy it is to play that game?
 
EJay said:
Herbert is lucky he has the offensive line, RB and WR’s he has. Otherwise he’d mostly be a game manager too.

Burrow is lucky he has the WR’s and RB he has too.

See how easy it is to play that game?
Herbert’s offensive line sucks so what are you talking about? Also if you think Tua is anywhere near Herbert than you’re definitely smoking something.
 
EJay said:
Herbert is lucky he has the offensive line, RB and WR’s he has. Otherwise he’d mostly be a game manager too.

Burrow is lucky he has the WR’s and RB he has too.

See how easy it is to play that game?
I support Tua because he’s our QB but he’s nowhere near the level of either one of those guys, despite whatever talent they have around them.
Clearly you didn’t watch JH make ridiculous throws all night tonight from the most precarious angles and pressures. His arm talent is up there with Josh Allen.
 
EJay said:
Herbert is lucky he has the offensive line, RB and WR’s he has. Otherwise he’d mostly be a game manager too.

Burrow is lucky he has the WR’s and RB he has too.

See how easy it is to play that game?
Casas9425 said:
Herbert’s offensive line sucks so what are you talking about? Also if you think Tua is anywhere near Herbert than you’re definitely smoking something.
I watched Herbert tonight. He is a much better QB than Tua is right now. He almost one that game a few hours ago and converted I think 5, 4th down and 10 to put them in a position to win. He was simply amazing.
Tua does not have that kind of skill.
 
