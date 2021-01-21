Mr Fan
The return of tradition
May 18, 2003
1,044
614
- This is where I feel comfortable with the skinny albeit impressive Bama WR.
- If I can have this, i'll be happy, I'm going to trade Xavier Howard for hopefully 2 x 1's sometime after the draft.
-
13.
DeVonta Smith
WR Alabama
-
18.
Patrick Surtain II
CB Alabama
-
36.
Joseph Ossai
EDGE Texas
-
41.
Landon Dickerson
OC Alabama
-
47.
Hamsah Nasirildeen
S Florida State
-
50.
Javonte Williams
RB North Carolina
-
81.
Chazz Surratt
LB North Carolina
-
108.
Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
EDGE Oregon State
-
169.
Sage Surratt
WR Wake Forest