 Fun Mock | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fun Mock

Mr Fan

Mr Fan

The return of tradition
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2003
Messages
1,044
Reaction score
614
  • This is where I feel comfortable with the skinny albeit impressive Bama WR.

  • If I can have this, i'll be happy, I'm going to trade Xavier Howard for hopefully 2 x 1's sometime after the draft.


  • MIA

    13.
    DeVonta Smith
    WR Alabama
    trade icon
  • MIA

    18.
    Patrick Surtain II
    CB Alabama

  • MIA

    36.
    Joseph Ossai
    EDGE Texas

  • MIA

    41.
    Landon Dickerson
    OC Alabama
    trade icon
  • MIA

    47.
    Hamsah Nasirildeen
    S Florida State
    trade icon
  • MIA

    50.
    Javonte Williams
    RB North Carolina

  • MIA

    81.
    Chazz Surratt
    LB North Carolina

  • MIA

    108.
    Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
    EDGE Oregon State
    trade icon
  • MIA

    169.
    Sage Surratt
    WR Wake Forest
    trade icon
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
12,213
Reaction score
6,466
These are always fun, but almost all those picks will probably go earlier. Hard to believe Smith makes it out of the top 10. I don't think Surtain makes it to 13, but you never know. Ossai is a player I like.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom