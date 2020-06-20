Fun Trivia

The Goat

Escape Goat
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
8,299
Reaction score
7,463
Age
50
Location
Long Pond, PA
No Googling:

There are seven NFL teams the Dolphins have a losing record against (playoffs are included).

Can we name them all without looking?

Four of them I knew, two kinda made me nod and say, "Okay, yeah, I can see that," and one surprised me.

Go!
 
