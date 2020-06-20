Fun Trivia

The Goat
Escape Goat
- Apr 16, 2003
- 8,299
- 7,463
- 50
- Long Pond, PA
No Googling:
There are seven NFL teams the Dolphins have a losing record against (playoffs are included).
Can we name them all without looking?
Four of them I knew, two kinda made me nod and say, "Okay, yeah, I can see that," and one surprised me.
Go!
