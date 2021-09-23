 Funny story about a "Bill's" fan at a shooting range. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Funny story about a "Bill's" fan at a shooting range.

Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
5,334
Reaction score
8,069
Age
75
Location
High Point, NC
True Story

Background:

I was at the range today testing some new .45 ACP loads I had just made using two different manufacturers primers. I wanted to see if the primers made any difference. They both were very accurate, so I was in a good mood for the first time all week.

The Funny Stuff:

I was talking about my shooting experience with one of the store managers and mentioned that I was really happy for the first time in a week. I explained I was a Dolphins fan. He smiled, nodded and told me he had a "Bills" fan come in wearing an obnoxious "Bills" face mask (is there any other kind - LOL). The manager told the guy he would have to change his mask or wear it inside out.

This really cheered me up and I knew he was probably telling the truth because he had pulled that on me once when I came in wearing a hat with a competing ranges' name on it (I turned the stocking cap inside out) - LOL

At this point I though to ask him if he was a Dolphins fan and he said no, he was a Texas fan.

I guess misery loves company or as they said in the service, "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" - LOL
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
2,136
Reaction score
3,331
Location
Everywhere
Whew, rich man! A dollar a round I stopped going to the range with the .45.

Sounds like your range owner is allergic to money though. Hope you thanked him for the years of draft picks!
 
