Funny story about a "Bill's" fan at a shooting range.

True Story



Background:



I was at the range today testing some new .45 ACP loads I had just made using two different manufacturers primers. I wanted to see if the primers made any difference. They both were very accurate, so I was in a good mood for the first time all week.



The Funny Stuff:



I was talking about my shooting experience with one of the store managers and mentioned that I was really happy for the first time in a week. I explained I was a Dolphins fan. He smiled, nodded and told me he had a "Bills" fan come in wearing an obnoxious "Bills" face mask (is there any other kind - LOL). The manager told the guy he would have to change his mask or wear it inside out.



This really cheered me up and I knew he was probably telling the truth because he had pulled that on me once when I came in wearing a hat with a competing ranges' name on it (I turned the stocking cap inside out) - LOL



At this point I though to ask him if he was a Dolphins fan and he said no, he was a Texas fan.



I guess misery loves company or as they said in the service, "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" - LOL