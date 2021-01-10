Future HOfer John Denney gets a second chance

1 dol fan
Saints continue courtship with Blair Walsh - ProFootballTalk
The Saints have been flirting lately with a guy who knows a thing or two about kicking in the postseason. More accurately, about missing kicks in the postseason. After giving both Blair Walsh and Chandler Catanzaro tryouts on January 1, the Saints had a Saturday visit with Walsh. Likewise, long...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Denney is getting a chance at a Super Bowl ring should the Saints LS get Covid or sustain an injury. Here’s to hoping he gets a ring to go with his Gold Jacket