Future so bright I gotta wear shades

So glad I finally decided to join up and take the plunge.I spent the majority of my life in a small town in Michigan just north of Detroit, and I moved to Santa Fe just a year ago.Living near Detroit I have been surrounded by Lions fans and God love them as they are a loyal bunch. However early in life I found the Dolphins and have never swayed from that allegiance. Okay, I was briefly tempted by the USFL's Michigan Panthers...they actually won a championship.Whenever I could I got tickets to see Miami when they came to Detroit. I was there for Marino's first game in Detroit back in 1985 and watched Lamar Smith rush for 125 yards / 2 TDs in 2000. One of my best Thanksgiving Days ever happened in 2006 when Joey Harrington came back to Motown and threw for 3 TDs. Afterwards Detroit fans started ripping up his jersey and then threw the remnants on the field.Another great memory was traveling to Indy to see Marino hit Gadsden for the win with only 27 seconds left on the clock. We were fortunate to be seated in the same section near the corner of the end zone where the catch happened. We were even luckier to get out of there in one piece being that deep in enemy territory surrounded by angry Colts' fans.Best memory to date was being fortunate enough to be present at Fawcett Stadium when Marino was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005, and if you look closely you can spot me as I was wearing his jersey that day.But more great memories are happening right now and more are on the way.It has been quite some time since I have felt this good about Miami and I have faith in the process as each piece of the foundation is put in place. It is the same feeling I had as the Detroit Pistons began building their championship teams of 1989 and 1990. The Pistons relied on hard work to make steady progress each season and when they found their own unique identity they became champions.This is not a journey for the feint of heart and I am glad to be in the company of my fellow Miami fans.Okay, that was a lot to read so thank you all for taking the time if you made it this far.