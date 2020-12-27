 Gailey taking blame in pc | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gailey taking blame in pc

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Three things I know to be true; I will never know nearly as much about football as Chan Gailey. I have all the respect in the world for his career, I wish I could claim it for my own. Lastly however, I’m also positive he doesn’t belong in charge of the Miami Dolphins offense once the season concludes.

The influx of talent, especially on offense will need to grow with a more innovative mind.

Thanks Chan, 2 time employee of the Miami Dolphins. Call me when you want to go fishing.
 
TheLaughingGod

TheLaughingGod

Wouldn't he have access to previous film on any defensive coordinators games from any year?

Did he just inadvertently admit to preparing in a lazy way?
 
sinPHIN

sinPHIN

The Ghost said:
Three things I know to be true; I will never know nearly as much about football as Chan Gailey. I have all the respect in the world for his career, I wish I could claim it for my own. Lastly however, I’m also positive he doesn’t belong in charge of the Miami Dolphins offense once the season concludes.

The influx of talent, especially on offense will need to grow with a more innovative mind.

Thanks Chan, 2 time employee of the Miami Dolphins. Call me when you want to go fishing.
completely agree
 
Nawledge

Nawledge

the difference between fitz and tua is fitz just wings it like hes playing backyard football...i wanted tua to play but damn i do love fitz and what hes all about, the guy is seriously just so likeable
 
R

Regulus

This is a pretty shocking confession in my opinion. This would be like a qb saying he didn’t study film the week before a game and that’s why he played terrible. The OC has a duty to know the tendencies of the opposing dc. Admitting you don’t tells me you shouldn’t have that job.
 
NBP81

NBP81

At this point, the Fins are winning games the only way they can win games... They have one top 5 NFL unit on the team and they're milking it perfectly... Blitz alot, get those INTS, dont **** up on offense and hope for the best. At some point, there's a reason better players make more money than bad players and the Fins offense players are either inexperienced or bad.

Fins are still in the thick of things with one game to go, fielding probably one of the least talented offense skilled position group in the NFL, I wouldnt be so fast to point fingers at coaching. I disagree with alot of **** they do, but right now, they can look me in the eyes and point to the scoreboard.
 
