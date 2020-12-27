Gailey taking blame in pc

At this point, the Fins are winning games the only way they can win games... They have one top 5 NFL unit on the team and they're milking it perfectly... Blitz alot, get those INTS, dont **** up on offense and hope for the best. At some point, there's a reason better players make more money than bad players and the Fins offense players are either inexperienced or bad.



Fins are still in the thick of things with one game to go, fielding probably one of the least talented offense skilled position group in the NFL, I wouldnt be so fast to point fingers at coaching. I disagree with alot of **** they do, but right now, they can look me in the eyes and point to the scoreboard.