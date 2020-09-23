Gale Sayers, the Chicago Bears’ Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77 Gale Sayers, the dazzling Chicago Bears running back and kick returner whose injury-shortened career made him the youngest player ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died after a years-long decline in health that included dementia. He was 77.

The "Kansas Comet," as Sayers was nicknamed, was one of the most agile and elusive ball carriers ever."If you wish to see perfection as a running back, you had best get a hold of a film of Gale Sayers," Bears founder George Halas said in 1977 when he presented Sayers for Hall of Fame enshrinement. "He was poetry in motion. His like will never be seen again."Sayers' dynamic running ability helped him earn All-Pro recognition in each of his five full seasons. It also left teammates, coaches, fans and pundits to wonder what he might have accomplished in football had knee injuries not ended his career in 1971 after only seven seasons (68 games).Rest in peace Gale.