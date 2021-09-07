Game day inactives...

The new rule: Game day rosters were expanded from 46 players to 48 this season, but each team must have eight active offensive linemen. Normally, there would be seven inactives on game day. This year there will be anywhere from five to seven inactives, depending on the number of practice squad call-ups.



So... assuming that we don't bring anyone up from the practice squad, we'll have to make 5 players inactive for the game.



We are carrying 9 linemen (assuming Jackson is healthy), so one lineman. (My guess, Robert Jones)

We are carrying 13 DBs, so at least 2. (Trill Williams, Jamal Perry)

Cethan Carter may not be healthy enough to go. (Carter)

The last one is tougher, but I'm going to go back to the 13 DBs and say... (Elijah Campbell)