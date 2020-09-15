Game Tape Observation: Miame vs. New England

Early Offense Observations:

Early Defense Observations:

Yes! We we

All 22 is not availble so i'm watching some of the condense film now and a couple of points:1) The Patriots on both sides of the trenches are really really really well coached.2) Their OL guys move in unison without any wasted movement.3) Their blocks and angles are purposeful.As an example: They'll combo block #56 or #98 and turn that defenders entire body which creates a natural running lane behind that combo block. One guy would seal it off while the other guy releases and engages the LB at the next level.4) Miami's OL isn't anywhere near that level of choreography in the running game. Some guys hold their block and some guys release too soon and fall on their face. Some guys play too high and allow the defender to get under their pads driving them backeards or putting them off balance. Pretty much creates a mess. Makes me understand why pass protection might be easier. Run block requires time and coordination.5) Losing Parker was huge! He easily created seperation against Gilmore or whoever was covering him. Once he left the game the Patriots played much tighter on the other recievers.Cam Newton was able to gash us with runs for three main reasons:1) Nickel packages against their heavy groupings. 3 guys with their hands in the ground vs. 6 OL and 1 TE...huh(I assume that was our 3-4 look)?2) Guy's like Van Ginkel not staying home and chasing the cheese. Completely giving up outside contain responsibilities.3) We need serious help at the LB spot. Guys like Baker can't get off blocks and often take the wrong gap or run pass the play.4) When we actually stacked the box and came after Newton that NE OL didn't have time or bodies to do the fancy combo block stuff. They tried another combo block and Baker came right through that natural gap and sacked Newton....Can't wait to watch the all-22