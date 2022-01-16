Game Theory of the HC hiring cycle.

Since teams now have to interview 2 minority candidates before making a hire, I think it brings a strategical element to the hiring cycle. For example if your major target is not a minority, are you better off getting those out of the way first? Or having direct contact with your #1 target first so you can really sell your point to him before other teams more important? Which also puts you front line for the 2nd interview before every one else?



OTOH, I've heard that these interviews hold alot of value for getting an outside perspective of your organization and personnel. So in the case where your #1 target is a minority, do you go and try to interview and hire on the spot to beat everyone to the punch? Or are you losing too much value from the "informative" interviews by doing so?



I find the strategical aspect of this very interesting, I suspect this thread might not even get 2 pages but interested to know what you guys think is the best way to go about it...?