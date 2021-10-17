Game tied at 20-20 but you knew...

...that this staff that had already had two pathetic, desperation challenges that were the last gasp of a staff trying to generate anything positive was going to find a way to lost the game not with poor play, but with coaching.



Team gets the ball with 341 yards passing on the day and 3:45 on the clock. And from the moment the get the ball they don't play to win, they play to strategize. They play to setup a long FG even though they blew 2 of their timeouts on challenges that anyone can see had no hope of being overturned, regardless of what you're personal feelings might be about what happened on the play. What follows, with a QB who ends the day at 33/47 for 329 yards, plus 22 on the ground, as well as 25 yards contributed through the air by our backup QB, are 4 runs out of the next 7 plays. And when the ball is put in the air, it's not with plays called with the intent of winning the game. It's plays called with the intent to just slowly work our way downfield with the intent of setting up a long field goal, even though we've only got 1 timeout left, nor 3 or even 2.



We were not outplayed by Jacksonville today. Jacksonville made some big plays, but we were the more consistent team moving the ball. But when you have bad coaching, they find a way to lose games.



This one is not on the players. This one is on a coaching staff that knows it was coaching for its job and did everything that coaching staffs that are in over their heads and knowing their time is up do to lose football games for their team.