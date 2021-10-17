 Game tied at 20-20 but you knew... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Game tied at 20-20 but you knew...

...that this staff that had already had two pathetic, desperation challenges that were the last gasp of a staff trying to generate anything positive was going to find a way to lost the game not with poor play, but with coaching.

Team gets the ball with 341 yards passing on the day and 3:45 on the clock. And from the moment the get the ball they don't play to win, they play to strategize. They play to setup a long FG even though they blew 2 of their timeouts on challenges that anyone can see had no hope of being overturned, regardless of what you're personal feelings might be about what happened on the play. What follows, with a QB who ends the day at 33/47 for 329 yards, plus 22 on the ground, as well as 25 yards contributed through the air by our backup QB, are 4 runs out of the next 7 plays. And when the ball is put in the air, it's not with plays called with the intent of winning the game. It's plays called with the intent to just slowly work our way downfield with the intent of setting up a long field goal, even though we've only got 1 timeout left, nor 3 or even 2.

We were not outplayed by Jacksonville today. Jacksonville made some big plays, but we were the more consistent team moving the ball. But when you have bad coaching, they find a way to lose games.

This one is not on the players. This one is on a coaching staff that knows it was coaching for its job and did everything that coaching staffs that are in over their heads and knowing their time is up do to lose football games for their team.
 
We got badly outcoached all day and the 4th and 8 play with 5 seconds just magnified it. But at least Flores won’t get caught at a nightclub later with some younger thing who isn’t his wife…
 
utahphinsfan said:
My gut was telling me things were about to go south when J'ville scored at the end of Half 1
Plenty of moments in the game where I felt like a loss was coming, but only when it was 20-20 did I know the coaching staff would find a way to lose the game through primary to coaching decisions only.

This to a coach who has more videos of him being grinded on by mystery women than NFL wins.
 
Sirspud said:
Plenty of moments in the game where I felt like a loss was coming, but only when it was 20-20 did I know the coaching staff would find a way to lose the game through primary to coaching decisions only.

This to a coach who has more videos of him being grinded on by mystery women than NFL wins.
I kinda tuned out after the challenge.

I woke up at 7:30 local (game time) and decided to watch.... Bad me!
 
The coward play calling for this team at crucial moments infuriates me so much. Flores and co have become a tail between their legs scared desperate coaching staff.
 
The challenge on the punt touch was close, the challenge on the Gaskin drop was a head scratcher. The decision to go run heavy when Geisicki and Smythe had been open all day and Tua was quick on all his releases was just idiotic. Play to win, not to keep it close. Flores is not a motivator/ strategist... so as a head coach what is his speciality? Earlier this season in games that weren't close his decisions to go for it on 4th or not go for easy FGs made bad games look worse. Flores doesn't seem like he can carry this roster anywhere near the top of their potential.
 
J. David Wannyheimer said:
Urban Meyer is a scumbag and I honestly thought he was begging to get fired when he elected not to kick that second half chip shot FG, but here we are.

He's a much better coach than Flores.
On both sides this was one of the worst coached games I'd even seen. The Jags basically had a win presented to them in a gift basket and did their best to almost make it not happen.

I was disappointed with the game ending field goal was good just because this seriously deserved to be a tie game that no coach deserved to win.
 
Flores has the ego of Don Shula with coaching skills worse than Adam Gase ( insert the worst coach in modern history here if you disagree with the Gase selection..lol).
 
Last edited:
utahphinsfan said:
I kinda tuned out after the challenge.

I woke up at 7:30 local (game time) and decided to watch.... Bad me!
Yeah, the challenge moments were the ones where you knew we were going to lose....20-20 just provided clarity on how it would happen.

When you're about to hand the ball to an opponent with 5-6 minutes left in the 4th, in a game where they can take the lead, and you blow two different timeouts on desperation challenges, you've already opened up the chance for your coaching to lose the game. I figured Jax would get a chance to drive and take the lead with our lack of timeouts being crucial.

Yeah, we escaped that when Jax got the FG, but with 4 minutes left you knew the team wasn't going to play to win. You knew they weren't going to try and drive the field. You knew they were going to outsmart themselves.
 
J. David Wannyheimer said:
Urban Meyer is a scumbag and I honestly thought he was begging to get fired when he elected not to kick that second half chip shot FG, but here we are.

He's a much better coach than Flores.
I can't stand Meyer, but you're right, he's better than Flores. I honestly don't know wtf we do now, because I sure thought Flo was the guy after what he accomplished the last two yrs. This organization is lost right now.
 
Sirspud said:
Yeah, the challenge moments were the ones where you knew we were going to lose....20-20 just provided clarity on how it would happen.

When you're about to hand the ball to an opponent with 5-6 minutes left in the 4th, in a game where they can take the lead, and you blow two different timeouts on desperation challenges, you've already opened up the chance for your coaching to lose the game. I figured Jax would get a chance to drive and take the lead with our lack of timeouts being crucial.

Yeah, we escaped that when Jax got the FG, but with 4 minutes left you knew the team wasn't going to play to win. You knew they weren't going to try and drive the field. You knew they were going to outsmart themselves.
I am beginning to think that a Boston College education isn't all that /s?

www.miamidolphins.com

Miami Dolphins

Brian Flores is in his third season as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He was named the 13th head coach in team history on Feb. 4, 2019.
www.miamidolphins.com www.miamidolphins.com
 
'Deep said:
I can't stand Meyer, but you're right, he's better than Flores. I honestly don't know wtf we do now, because I sure thought Flo was the guy after what he accomplished the last two yrs. This organization is lost right now.
I wasn't all that impressed w/ him during his short stay here in SLC.

He gets minimal credit for current state of the U. Mainly, it goes to Ron McBride & Kyle Whittingham
 
