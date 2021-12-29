Game vs Titan’s

HollowBeast
I feel it will be low scoring, Our Defense should keep them to under 13 points ,
X Covering. AB , Jones is out I think our front can control the run and Make it tough for Ryan Tannehill
but I fear there Defense can hold us to less. That is my concern.
but a low scoring game favors us at this point I feel.
