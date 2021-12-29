 Game vs Titan’s | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Game vs Titan’s

I feel it will be low scoring, Our Defense should keep them to under 13 points ,
X Covering. AB , Jones is out I think our front can control the run and Make it tough for Ryan Tannehill
but I fear there Defense can hold us to less. That is my concern.
but a low scoring game favors us at this point I feel.
 
AJB is the player that concerns me. We have good corners, but I do not see them matching up with AJB. The defense is going to be good, but we need to score at least 24 for this one.
 
