Gase Post Games = Worst Coach in History

I literally hate this man and yes, I get a great feeling watching him fail. He is worthless, waaaay over rated and just an arrogant truck wad. I am posting everyone one of his post game pressers. Dude has the same damn excuses every effing week. I dont think he even watches the game from the sidelines because every week he has to watch the tape in order to answer any of the reporters questions. With each one you can see a little more demoralization in his big *** coked out eyeballs!!! Reading the comments are also hilarious! I hope yall enjoy them as much as I do.



Week 1 vs. The bills

