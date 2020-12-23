 Gaskin activated and practiced today | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gaskin activated and practiced today

Do the dolphins go back to giving one guy the bulk of the carries, or do we see Gaskin/Ahmed splitting work after Ahmed’s nice game against the Patriots last week?
 
Jeso said:
Do the dolphins go back to giving one guy the bulk of the carries, or do we see Gaskin/Ahmed splitting work after Ahmed’s nice game against the Patriots last week?
in any case, Gaskin should get the pass pro snaps between the two
 
Jeso said:
Do the dolphins go back to giving one guy the bulk of the carries, or do we see Gaskin/Ahmed splitting work after Ahmed’s nice game against the Patriots last week?
Brother I think it is a mix. One thing to point out is Gaskin is our best blocking back to help protect Tua.
 
kcbrown said:
Ahmed...

Gaskin back up...

Breida back up...
I think that's an oversimplification.

Chan probably has packages, or specific plays for all three. Not that there isn't overlap, but given that none are 3 down backs, it makes more sense, than forcing the issue with one guy.

Does it really matter, in the grand scheme, who plays the opening series?
 
unsure if Flo has policy you don't lose position via injury?

That said I'll bank on both Gaskin and that other kid

Ahmed getting action... My bet -- as long as Gaskin is

100% he'll be mighty motivated and kicking ***!

It's actually a tandem that has some pretty good

dynamics including their history together!

Another lucky move by Grier.
 
How the hell did we end up with the “Island of Misfit Toys?
 
I know Ahmed blew one block last week horrifically but is he a bad blocker?

Either back should do well against the Raiders this week.
 
