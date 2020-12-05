Gaskin activated from IR!

Nublar7
Retired FinHeaven Staff
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 13, 2003
- Messages
- 35,831
- Reaction score
- 905
- Location
- 120 mi west of Costa Rica
You obviously are not familiar with @circumstances work.I dont get it
We've got Gaskin the tank, and Myles to go!Don't blow a gaskin!
i'm pretending "gaskin" is "gasket!"I dont get it
We need an infusion of talent at RB is such the worst way..... It's BY FAR the weakest most glaring hole on our team.
better than Najeh Davenport awaits.Najee Harris awaits.