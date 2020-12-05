Gaskin coming back this Sunday?

clownfish
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 4, 2004
- Messages
- 1,927
- Reaction score
- 218
- Location
- Tahoe Vista, CA
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.c...be-back-with-dolphins-short-on-healthy-backs/
Breida to COVID-19 list. Laird is currently the only active RB for Sunday. Bowden Jr. is his back up and we all know the Raiders traded him cause he didn’t fit as a RB. Let’s hope Gaskin gets activated and is at least close to 100%.
Breida to COVID-19 list. Laird is currently the only active RB for Sunday. Bowden Jr. is his back up and we all know the Raiders traded him cause he didn’t fit as a RB. Let’s hope Gaskin gets activated and is at least close to 100%.