Gaskin looked good IMO

Gaskin appeared to be running thru tackles last night and performing pretty well prior to the injury.
I read some threads out there where he missed some holes but he appeared to me to show some burst and ability after getting hit I have not seen from any of our other running backs other then Walton especially between the tackles.
Interested on other opinions on the guy and any update on his injury.
