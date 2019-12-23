Gaskin looked good IMO

phintim

phintim

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
7,136
Reaction score
998
Location
Fl
Gaskin appeared to be running thru tackles last night and performing pretty well prior to the injury.

I read some threads out there where he missed some holes but he appeared to me to show some burst and ability after getting hit I have not seen from any of our other running backs other then Walton especially between the tackles.

Interested on other opinions on the guy and any update on his injury.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Super Duper Club
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
13,433
Reaction score
7,135
The kid runs hard and reminds me of the Patriots #28.
Heck, the kid at his sized showed more power than all of Ballage time with the team.

W/O question with better blocking up front he's going to create plays.
 
Pandarilla

Pandarilla

Second String
Joined
Apr 24, 2017
Messages
1,866
Reaction score
1,883
I was a fan after I watched his college highlights. Couldn't believe he dropped so far. Hope he comes back even stronger next year.
 
