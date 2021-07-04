Gaskin, our #1 RB, with mad catching skill.

Dan13Forever
Sewell = waste pick
Pass game skills likely contributing to Dolphins trust of Myles Gaskin
I have never understand the concept of drafting a 1st round RB in today's NFL. Flo agreed.
Myth #1. He can't run inside.
Take a close look at all his run plays last season, over half of his run were between tackles.
Myth #2. He doesn't have elite RB skill.
For the games he played and the yardage he gained, extrapolate to 16 games, he is a 1000 yard back.
And he is the most effective RB coming out of backfueld in dolphins history since Tony Nathan.
He is more than serviceable. If he stays healthy, he will be a major weapon in our offensive scheme. Flo is comfortable with him, so am I.
