Gaskin, our #1 RB, with mad catching skill.

I have never understand the concept of drafting a 1st round RB in today's NFL. Flo agreed.Myth #1. He can't run inside.Take a close look at all his run plays last season, over half of his run were between tackles.Myth #2. He doesn't have elite RB skill.For the games he played and the yardage he gained, extrapolate to 16 games, he is a 1000 yard back.And he is the most effective RB coming out of backfueld in dolphins history since Tony Nathan.He is more than serviceable. If he stays healthy, he will be a major weapon in our offensive scheme. Flo is comfortable with him, so am I.