Gaskin, our #1 RB, with mad catching skill.

Pass game skills likely contributing to Dolphins trust of Myles Gaskin

Pass game skills likely contributing to Dolphins trust of Myles Gaskin
I have never understand the concept of drafting a 1st round RB in today's NFL. Flo agreed.

Myth #1. He can't run inside.
Take a close look at all his run plays last season, over half of his run were between tackles.
Myth #2. He doesn't have elite RB skill.
For the games he played and the yardage he gained, extrapolate to 16 games, he is a 1000 yard back.

And he is the most effective RB coming out of backfueld in dolphins history since Tony Nathan.

He is more than serviceable. If he stays healthy, he will be a major weapon in our offensive scheme. Flo is comfortable with him, so am I.
 
We will see. He’s a good player to have on the roster no doubt. But it’s hard to be both small and slow and be great at RB. Seems like Austin Ekler is likely the ceiling, but that’s still a damn good football player. Just need to match him with someone more dynamic and the backfield will be great.
 
He is not slow. 40 time doesn't apply to RB. Its about burst in first 5 steps. And he has pop in first 5-10 yards after the handoff.
 
