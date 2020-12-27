Gaskin SHOULD have been the hero of the game

I'll admit, I'm probably the most outspoken guy on Gaskin's limitations. I think the team needs more speed and elusiveness. I wanted to see another guy get another shot, and it looked like the team agreed. We started with Ahmed, and he just proceeded to do awful. His first three touches he tried to do too much and had negative plays, or at least a screen that when nowhere. And then it seemed like he overcorrected and went full steam ahead into a brick wall his next few carries. He didn't have great blocks for sure, but being a starting running back in this league means understanding how to get your team a second and 7 instead of second and 12. He just didn't do it there.



That TD play by Gaskin was one of the most dynamic we've had this year. Just fantastic. But it came on the heels of what was a really solid performance rushing the ball. With Tua in there, he basically had as many yards rushing as the team had passing. He had consistent holes, but he also made the right decision on pretty much every play. If not for the last 3 minutes this would have been the real breakout game for Gaskin. Instead, we'll probably forget his great performance in lieu of what should be a legendary Dolphins play.