This is from Bleacher Report. He is one of my favorites in this draft, although I think a lock to be top 10 overall.
Many will be shocked to find Purdue's George Karlaftis on this list instead of Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson.
The Heisman runner-up deserves every accolade he earned last season with the Wolverines. But collegiate production doesn't always translate the way some envision it will. Evaluations are heavily based on traits. From that perspective, the Boilermakers edge-rusher holds an advantage.
"Karlaftis has exceptional potential and will already have some ways to provide value early on as he continues to develop," B/R scout Derrik Klassen wrote of the 6'4", 275-pound prospect. "As a three-year starter, he got better each season at Purdue, which should bode well for him unlocking himself further in the NFL. Karlaftis has the size, explosiveness and run-pass versatility to be one of the most disruptive players in the NFL in a few seasons."
When trying to differentiate between talent, some nitpicking occurs. In Hutchinson's case, questions about his bend around the edge will arise. On the other hand, Karlaftis is a complete edge-rusher and has the ability to turn the corner or bull-rush blockers. He's also quite capable of working at end or reducing down over interior defenders.
Klassen continued: "Aside from ideal length, George Karlaftis has just about every trait necessary to bloom into a star power-rusher. Karlaftis coils and explodes off the snap even without having to time the snap perfectly. In turn, he often gets the jump on opposing offensive tackles, opening up the floor for him to show off his relentless bull-rushing or array of hand-fighting tactics. Blend that together with the ability to change directions and get skinny much better than any player his size should, and Karlaftis lands in special territory as an athlete."
Franchises want a maximum return from a top-five draft pick. Karlaftis' upside provides more potential on the investor's return than Hutchinson's.
