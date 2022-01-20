George Karlaftis

I probably wouldn’t agree with any of that. The ways Hutchinson wins translates better to the next level. He’s able to use his length to frustrate perimeter edge protectors and convert speed to power in order to literally put them on their backside.



Karlaftis appears to be a little stiff on film. Which is why if he got better, it didn’t show up in terms of production. Production went down over his career and it wasn’t due to dealing with extra blockers or double teams. Even his pressure rate went down. It looks to me like he has more trouble turning the corner and finishing because of stiffness.



I don’t think Karlaftis has the double digit sack potential that Ryan Kerrigan had coming out of Purdue a decade ago.