Georgia Tech rumored to be offering Godsey a lot of money to be their new OC.

Godsey is a GT graduate but I don’t see him leaving to take the OC at GT. The head coach at GT is under pressure to win and if GT doesn’t have a winning season next year, Godsey will likely be looking for a new coaching job.



If they were looking to hire him as the HC, I could see him leaving but unless he and Flores aren’t getting along or he just wants to be the only OC and not part of a two headed OC system, I suspect he will be back with the Dolphins next year.