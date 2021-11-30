Georgia Tech rumored to be offering Godsey a lot of money to be their new OC.

I am probably in the minority, but I think overall Godsey has done a good job given the context and is improving as the season goes along. They said it was a living playbook, continuously evolving, and it has been.
It was a little rough in the early part of the season defining roles and responsibilities, but does not appear to be an issue anymore. Godsey is the play caller.
Tua has had 5 different OCs in 5 years (3 in college; 2 in NFL) and it would be nice to see Tua flourish with some continuity.