 Georgia Tech rumored to be offering Godsey a lot of money to be their new OC. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Georgia Tech rumored to be offering Godsey a lot of money to be their new OC.

ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
20,606
Reaction score
19,911
Torn on this! Likely he’s the main OC and not the 2 headed monster we’d been lead to believe. Clearly, he’s gotten better at what this offense needs to start clicking.

If he leaves what are the chances that Grier/Flo get a top notch OC to come here? More likely Studsville takes the position full time and imo I think he’s the weaker OC of the two.

This young team needs some consistency and experience in that department.
 
Neptune

Neptune

Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2020
Messages
1,283
Reaction score
5,691
Location
UK
I can chip in a few dollars if it would help seal the deal
I’ll even help him pack
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
3,692
Reaction score
2,536
Age
48
Location
Largo, Florida
He could get a HC gig sooner via college route. Id consider that a good career move, but Im not sure GT is the right place. No risk no reward. Id leave the Dolphins for GT OC position.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,852
Reaction score
14,097
Age
68
Location
Miami
Godsey is a GT graduate but I don’t see him leaving to take the OC at GT. The head coach at GT is under pressure to win and if GT doesn’t have a winning season next year, Godsey will likely be looking for a new coaching job.

If they were looking to hire him as the HC, I could see him leaving but unless he and Flores aren’t getting along or he just wants to be the only OC and not part of a two headed OC system, I suspect he will be back with the Dolphins next year.
 
Last edited:
FloTuaVictory

FloTuaVictory

Hating The Jets With A Passion Since '84
Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2005
Messages
2,244
Reaction score
1,387
Age
42
Location
Kalamazoo, Michigan
If we really want to keep him we can just match the offer and make him our only OC officially.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
6,955
Reaction score
9,397
I am probably in the minority, but I think overall Godsey has done a good job given the context and is improving as the season goes along. They said it was a living playbook, continuously evolving, and it has been.

It was a little rough in the early part of the season defining roles and responsibilities, but does not appear to be an issue anymore. Godsey is the play caller.

Tua has had 5 different OCs in 5 years (3 in college; 2 in NFL) and it would be nice to see Tua flourish with some continuity.
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,701
Reaction score
1,692
Got me excited as a GT fan and thought they fired Collins.
 
