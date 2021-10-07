 Gerrid Doaks needs to be elevated...Malcolm Brown needs to sell insurance. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gerrid Doaks needs to be elevated...Malcolm Brown needs to sell insurance.

Schleprock

Schleprock

As the title says.

Can anyone truly say that Doaks can do less than Brown? We know what we have in Brown....and so did the Rams. Brown brings as much to the running game as an impotent male brings to an adult film set.

Discuss.
 
1972forever

Brown had the highest grade in pass blocking against the Colts and that includes all the offensive linemen. It is his pass blocking ability that is the reason he is playing instead of Gaskin, Doaks, or any other RB. So I would say that Doaks obviously isn’t the blocker Brown is and he isn’t a better RB than Gaskin or Ahmed and that’s why he is on the practice squad and not on the 53 man roster.
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

More importantly someone needs to explain to frick and frack it's ok to spend a day 1 or 2 pick on a RB you like.

Well maybe not one Grier likes....
 
Brumdog45

I liked the film I saw on Doaks, but he was a seventh round pick for a reason. As 1972forever said, Brown is a pretty good blocker. There certainly is an argument to be made that they are misusing Brown and Gaskins in that they are limiting Gaskins to 7 carries per game, but if Brown was losing playing time it should be to Gaskins and not Doaks.
 
