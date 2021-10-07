Gerrid Doaks needs to be elevated...Malcolm Brown needs to sell insurance.

Schleprock
As the title says.
Can anyone truly say that Doaks can do less than Brown? We know what we have in Brown....and so did the Rams. Brown brings as much to the running game as an impotent male brings to an adult film set.
Discuss.
