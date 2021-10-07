Gerrid Doaks needs to be elevated...Malcolm Brown needs to sell insurance.

Schleprock said: As the title says.



Can anyone truly say that Doaks can do less than Brown? We know what we have in Brown....and so did the Rams. Brown brings as much to the running game as an impotent male brings to an adult film set.



Discuss. Click to expand...

Brown had the highest grade in pass blocking against the Colts and that includes all the offensive linemen. It is his pass blocking ability that is the reason he is playing instead of Gaskin, Doaks, or any other RB. So I would say that Doaks obviously isn’t the blocker Brown is and he isn’t a better RB than Gaskin or Ahmed and that’s why he is on the practice squad and not on the 53 man roster.