Gesicki is one of Kelce's favourite TE's

ANM said: I just wish Gesicki had RAC ability. It’s over once he catches the ball or first tackler arrives on scene



strong hands though I'd say it's his best attribute

I think he may show some improvement in this area as he won't be constantly double-covered any longer, so much of the time, he'd catch a ball in traffic and would be hit immediately before he could even attempt to turn upfield... when he gets a full head of steam, he is actually pretty fast-- but it is straight line speed.I've been thinking that the additions of Fuller and Waddle were REALLY going to help DVP, Williams, and Gesicki because all of them will have more space to operate this year.