Gesicki is one of Kelce's favourite TE's

I just wish Gesicki had RAC ability. It’s over once he catches the ball or first tackler arrives on scene

strong hands though I’d say it’s his best attribute
 
Nice! It's been fun watching him improve every year. Feel like he is gonna have a breakout year with Tua
 
I just wish Gesicki had RAC ability. It’s over once he catches the ball or first tackler arrives on scene

strong hands though I’d say it’s his best attribute
I think he may show some improvement in this area as he won't be constantly double-covered any longer, so much of the time, he'd catch a ball in traffic and would be hit immediately before he could even attempt to turn upfield... when he gets a full head of steam, he is actually pretty fast-- but it is straight line speed.

I've been thinking that the additions of Fuller and Waddle were REALLY going to help DVP, Williams, and Gesicki because all of them will have more space to operate this year.
 
I think he may show some improvement in this area as he won't be constantly double-covered any longer, so much of the time, he'd catch a ball in traffic and would be hit immediately before he could even attempt to turn upfield... when he gets a full head of steam, he is actually pretty fast-- but it is straight line speed.

I've been thinking that the additions of Fuller and Waddle were REALLY going to help DVP, Williams, and Gesicki because all of them will have more space to operate this year.
I get where your heads at and I agree he’s fast once he gets going but he’s just soft on impact. He doesn’t break tackles, not even wimpy leg clips. I’m not sure he ever really develops that. He’ll have more room to operate in the passing game agreed but his RAC ability is just a weakness of his, not something that is offense dependent

plnety of times he’s turned upfield just to be clipped on first impact
 
