Gesicki & Ogbah

Miami Dolphins 2021 Salary Cap Miami Dolphins 2021 salary cap, contracts, cap figures, salaries, free agents, and transactions, including bonus breakdowns, team payrolls and more.

Miami is approximately $800K under the cap right now. They can't extend anyone until after the season without making major contract adjustments, which would just be dumb at this time. Next year the cap goes up and Miami is projected to be $80m under the cap. If they can't work something out with Gesicki they will franchise him which would be about $10m a year for TE's. He will probably be looking for about $13m a year, which is inline with the top 5 TE's salaries excluding Pitts.Ogbah could test the market. It will depend if Miami can or will work something out.Bottom line is, none of this is happening until after the season, they just don't have the cap space.