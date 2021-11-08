Gesicki & Ogbah

These guys need to be extended, no matter what.
Gesicki has grown into an emotional leader on offense and his hands are elite. Pay him the 10-12/yr, worth every penny.
Ogbah is having a decent yr which actually plays into our hands in terms of amount he will be looking for. He is the one constant on our DL every week, he needs to be retained, probably keep him for 12-14/yr similar to Judon or JPP or Ngakoue….
