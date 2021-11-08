 Gesicki & Ogbah | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gesicki & Ogbah

R

rlandn

Scout Team
Joined
Jul 26, 2017
Messages
107
Reaction score
190
Location
Canada
These guys need to be extended, no matter what.
Gesicki has grown into an emotional leader on offense and his hands are elite. Pay him the 10-12/yr, worth every penny.
Ogbah is having a decent yr which actually plays into our hands in terms of amount he will be looking for. He is the one constant on our DL every week, he needs to be retained, probably keep him for 12-14/yr similar to Judon or JPP or Ngakoue….
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

The return of tradition
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2003
Messages
1,535
Reaction score
1,250
Yes to Gesicki

No to Ogbah, we drafted his replacement with our 1 round pick this year.....or so the plan was.....lol.
 
ONole1

ONole1

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2006
Messages
8,179
Reaction score
22,950
Age
55
Location
Orlando
Miami is approximately $800K under the cap right now. They can't extend anyone until after the season without making major contract adjustments, which would just be dumb at this time. Next year the cap goes up and Miami is projected to be $80m under the cap. If they can't work something out with Gesicki they will franchise him which would be about $10m a year for TE's. He will probably be looking for about $13m a year, which is inline with the top 5 TE's salaries excluding Pitts.

Ogbah could test the market. It will depend if Miami can or will work something out.

Bottom line is, none of this is happening until after the season, they just don't have the cap space.

1636379331948.png
www.spotrac.com

Miami Dolphins 2021 Salary Cap

Miami Dolphins 2021 salary cap, contracts, cap figures, salaries, free agents, and transactions, including bonus breakdowns, team payrolls and more.
www.spotrac.com
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
471
Reaction score
1,281
Fortunately we’ve extended Jerome Baker and Devante Parker and Jason Sanders and Adam Shaheen instead. We literally prefer mediocrity.
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
2,065
Reaction score
2,088
Location
Albany, NY
ONole1 said:
Miami is approximately $800K under the cap right now. They can't extend anyone until after the season without making major contract adjustments, which would just be dumb at this time. Next year the cap goes up and Miami is projected to be $80m under the cap. If they can't work something out with Gesicki they will franchise him which would be about $10m a year for TE's. He will probably be looking for about $13m a year, which is inline with the top 5 TE's salaries excluding Pitts.

Ogbah could test the market. It will depend if Miami can or will work something out.

Bottom line is, none of this is happening until after the season, they just don't have the cap space.

View attachment 88221
www.spotrac.com

Miami Dolphins 2021 Salary Cap

Miami Dolphins 2021 salary cap, contracts, cap figures, salaries, free agents, and transactions, including bonus breakdowns, team payrolls and more.
www.spotrac.com
Click to expand...
Not overly familiar with the cap, so maybe you can explain, wouldn’t the extension not impact the cap until the following season(s)?
 
jc4005

jc4005

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 2, 2011
Messages
252
Reaction score
117
According to overthecap.com, we have over 77m in cap space for next year. That's before we would rid ourselves of a lot of bad contracts. We have the space to resign anybody we want.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
2,949
Reaction score
2,637
Location
Ottawa, Canada
rlandn said:
These guys need to be extended, no matter what.
Gesicki has grown into an emotional leader on offense and his hands are elite. Pay him the 10-12/yr, worth every penny.
Ogbah is having a decent yr which actually plays into our hands in terms of amount he will be looking for. He is the one constant on our DL every week, he needs to be retained, probably keep him for 12-14/yr similar to Judon or JPP or Ngakoue….
Click to expand...
Gesicki gonna get a lot more than $10 mill bro.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
20,443
Reaction score
19,511
And Gesicki is only going to get BETTER! Welcome aboard everyone else.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
2,949
Reaction score
2,637
Location
Ottawa, Canada
Marino2.0 said:
Fortunately we’ve extended Jerome Baker and Devante Parker and Jason Sanders and Adam Shaheen instead. We literally prefer mediocrity.
Click to expand...
Jason Sanders was first team all pro. Baker has been getting better each year. Short term struggles don’t quantify a career. Shaheen is not a big contract and Parker will be gone this off-season if no restructure. If they’d let Baker and Sanders walk there would have been rioting on this site. Their contracts were fair as per the market.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom