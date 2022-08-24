 Gesicki On The Block - Per "League Source" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gesicki On The Block - Per "League Source"

Good riddance. Give that spot on the 53 to someone that has upside or a future on this team

Saturday was atrocious and there’s more of it to come when he’s on the field. Square peg round hole
 
He doesn't fit. He's not a tight end and he's not a wide receiver. I'm good with shopping him.
 
NY8123 said:
Don't shoot the messenger but for what it's worth:


We all know about "league sources".
Click to expand...
Not only that, but first of all it's Barry Jacka$$. Second of all, what does "his name came up in discussions" really mean? I would like to think that Grier discusses all options when on the phone with other GMs around the league.

I'm fine if we can trade MG, and get something equatable in return. I just don't see it happening unless we take something minimal. I guess something is better than nothing, as he is likely not coming back next year anyway, and the cap savings is attractive at this point too.
 
McDaniel saw him try to block and just gave up lol. Seriously though you would think they wouldn’t bother trying to help improve his blocking if they have been wanting to trade him all off-season anyways. It’s just not his game. McDaniel sees the writing on the wall and with the reports of Gesicki being frustrated with his role in the offense, it makes sense for both sides to part ways. I think he could be a great asset with hill and waddle getting all the attention but we’re not likely to resign him anyways. Might as well get something in return while you still can.
 
Might he fetch a starting caliber OL? Maybe a quality corner. At least a young developmental player + pick.
 
If you’re not planning on signing him long term then you absolutely should look to trade him. I wouldn’t move him for a 6th or 7th because he still has short term value but a fourth I’d probably pull the trigger
 
