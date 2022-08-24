Gesicki On The Block - Per "League Source"

McDaniel saw him try to block and just gave up lol. Seriously though you would think they wouldn’t bother trying to help improve his blocking if they have been wanting to trade him all off-season anyways. It’s just not his game. McDaniel sees the writing on the wall and with the reports of Gesicki being frustrated with his role in the offense, it makes sense for both sides to part ways. I think he could be a great asset with hill and waddle getting all the attention but we’re not likely to resign him anyways. Might as well get something in return while you still can.