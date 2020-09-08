Gesicki... starting slot receiver?

I hope Smythe being listed at starting tight end simply means that we've realized that Gesicki is really a slot WR. Last year he lined up in the slot on 66% of his plays anyway. We are weak at WR depth and it is pointless to put him as an in-line TE anyway because he can't block. I think he was miscast as a player on the 33% of plays that we lined him up as a traditional TE.

But he is actually very effective if you simply look at him as a slot receiver. Among players that had a minimum of 200 plays in the slot, he ranked 11th in completions, 17th in yards, and 4th in TD's. He was the only "Tight End" in the league to even rank in the top 20 in yards from the slot. And he showed a clear improvement over the season, so I'm sure those numbers would look even better if we only took into account what he did after our 0-7 start.

Imagine a starting wide receiver core of 6'3 Devante Parker, 6'5 Preston Williams, and 6'6 Mike Gesicki. It might not be the fastest group, but all of them run in the 4.5 range, which is great for their size. I think this would work well for Fitzpatrick's style, but I also don't buy the narrative that Tua only works well with smaller YAC specialists.

Those might have simply been the types of players he had to work with at Bama. Jeudy, Smith, Ruggs, and Waddle simply just fit that archetype. But in 2018 when he had a big target TE in Irv Smith (who only ran a 4.63), he put up 710 yards and 7 TD's, even amongst all those other Bama weapons.

Tua is simply accurate as hell and I think his ball placement can both allow recievers to catch without losing speed and be used in contested catch situations. It's also not like we don't have guys that would be rotating in that do fit the YAC archetype.

I just really hope Gesicki doesn't get pigeonholed as a backup TE just because that is the position he has been labeled as. We've had so many discussions over whether Grant, Ford, Perry, or Bowden can man our slot position, but I think Gesicki is the best player for the starting job.
 
The thing is you need a guy with top speed out there to keep the defense honest. If you don't have any speed then the defense will sit on the short and medium routes and that'd make it very hard for the offense. Gesicki can be in there with Parker and Williams but you still need a player that will make the defense back off.
 
Danny said:
The thing is you need a guy with top speed out there to keep the defense honest. If you don't have any speed then the defense will sit on the short and medium routes and that'd make it very hard for the offense. Gesicki can be in there with Parker and Williams but you still need a player that will make the defense back off.
The only WR on our roster that is faster than Gesicki by any significant margin is Grant. Ford and Perry both ran above 4.6's at the combine. Matt Cole ran a hand timed 4.48 at his pro day. And I'm not convinced that Bowden is much faster than a 4.5 guy. Plus his route running is not polished enough to be a reliable deep threat at this point anyway.

So are you basically saying it has to be Grant?

I believe Parker, Williams, and Gesicki can make enough plays downfield to keep a defense honest with their size/speed combination. I'm not buying that safeties will stack the box when we have three receivers that combine to average a ~4.5 forty with a height of ~6'4.5.

And Parker isn't a "burner," but he was top 10 last year in yards per reception. Williams averaged 13.4 YPR, which was the same as Hollywood Brown and more than Tyler Lockett. They make plenty of long plays. These two alone are more than enough to keep safeties worried.

And this was all done with the worst offensive line in the league, where they had little time to get open downfield. I just don't think that you need a guy that can run in the 4.3's on the field to have a good offence.

Bottom line is these 3 are our best receivers.
 
True slots are 2 way go guys. That’s not gesickis strength due to his stride which effects his redirect quicks.

he’s a flex the same way zach ertz is a flex in Philly. Ertz just can win quickly inside. Something that makes him a go to on 3rd down as a consistent chains mover. Gesicki hasn’t shown that quick win inside ability yet.
 
What does Gailey expect from his TE? Smythe is probably the better blocker so maybe that's why he's listed as TE1.

Gesicki made strides last season, there should certainly be a use for him in the offense in an 11 package.
 
You want to get the most bang for your gesicki buck use him on speed cut concepts

I’d run pretty much all speed cut stuff with him other than delayed flats release type stuff

I don’t even like him much on hook concept routes but those are probably option based
 
TheRevoltingBlob said:
The only WR on our roster that is faster than Gesicki by any significant margin is Grant. Ford and Perry both ran above 4.6's at the combine. Matt Cole ran a hand timed 4.48 at his pro day. And I'm not convinced that Bowden is much faster than a 4.5 guy. Plus his route running is not polished enough to be a reliable deep threat at this point anyway.

So are you basically saying it has to be Grant?

I believe Parker, Williams, and Gesicki can make enough plays downfield to keep a defense honest with their size/speed combination. I'm not buying that safeties will stack the box when we have three receivers that combine to average a ~4.5 forty with a height of ~6'4.5.

And Parker isn't a "burner," but he was top 10 last year in yards per reception. Williams averaged 13.4 YPR, which was the same as Hollywood Brown and more than Tyler Lockett. They make plenty of long plays. These two alone are more than enough to keep safeties worried.

And this was all done with the worst offensive line in the league, where they had little time to get open downfield. I just don't think that you need a guy that can run in the 4.3's on the field to have a good offence.

Bottom line is these 3 are our best receivers.
I'm not a fan of Grant. What I'm saying is I wish we had drafted a top WR with speed in this past draft but too late for that.
 
We had two WR's at draft time who decided to take the year off. They traded for Bowden recently after practicing with what they had for 3 weeks. WR definitely was not a weakness this year at draft time. The coaches have spent enough time with Gesicki to know what he can and cannot do. I bet they tried their best to get him to be a better blocker, but c'mon, he's just not it. He doesn't have to quickness to start in the slot so I imagine he will be used in a third and long package, WR heavy combinations.
 
Danny said:
I'm not a fan of Grant. What I'm saying is I wish we had drafted a top WR with speed in this past draft but too late for that.
I'm not enamoured with Grant either. Look forward to next year's draft Danny, best we can do at this point... :shrug:
 
