Gesicki drives me crazy because I never know what to expect from him from game to game. He has had a few games like today in which he looks like one of the best receiving TE’s in the NFL. Yet he has other games when I wonder if he even played more than a few snaps in the game because he seems to disappear for large parts of games.



Hopefully Tua and Gesicki are finally getting adjusted to playing with one another and Gesicki will be more of a factor in the passing game as he was today. Gesicki will likely never been an asset in the running game as a blocker. So for him to be a long term benefit to the Dolphins, he needs to play like he did today on a consistent basis and not disappear in games as he so frequently has done since being drafted by the Dolphins.